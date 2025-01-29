African American Museum of Dallas announces new interim director

Margie Johnson Reese has been named interim executive director of the African American Museum of Dallas following the retirement of its longtime director in December. Reese will fill the position during the search for a permanent director.

She will follow in the footsteps of Harry Robinson Jr ., who founded the museum 50 years ago. She said she felt called to steward the museum during the transition.

“I lived in the Dallas community for 35 years. I have a very strong connection to this institution,” Reese said. “It's a responsibility that I could not turn down.”

In her role as interim executive director, Reese said she will lead the museum’s administrative functions, guide facility upgrades and work with the board to set strategies around funding, staffing and public programming. She will also help with the search for a permanent museum director.

“My goal, more so than vision, is to hand over a healthier organization … that's ready to take on the vision of the new CEO that will be selected by the board,” she said.

Robinson, who mentored Reese in the early days of her career, said he’s confident in her ability to lead the museum through the transition.

“Having Margie at the helm during this period means I can sleep at night,” he said. “She has the right amount of passion for the museum and the necessary skills to assess the future needs of the organization.”

Reese has had a 45-year career in arts advocacy and management, including 16 years in Dallas where she worked at the Dallas Opera, Dallas Black Dance Theatre and the Dallas Museum of Natural History. She also served as director of what’s now known as the city of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs. During that time, Reese contributed to the development of the Dallas-based youth education program Big Thought and helped steward the construction of the Latino Cultural Center.

The arts administrator also worked as general manager of Los Angeles’ Department of Cultural Affairs and program officer for the Ford Foundation, where she led grant-making for media and arts and culture projects in 14 countries along the West African coast.

Former Dallas City Council Member and board chair Vonciel Jones-Hill also voiced her support for Reese as interim director.

“Ms. Reese’s history working closely with Dr. Robinson as a trusted colleague makes her the ideal candidate to take on this important role,” Jones-Hill said in a press release. “She clearly has the knowledge and expertise that we need, and her commitment to the arts is unwavering.”

Reese said she expects to serve in the role for at least the next year while the board conducts a search for the next permanent museum director. W. Marvin Dulaney will continue to serve as the museum’s deputy director.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.