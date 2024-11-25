© 2024 KERA News
Murals, music and more: A look at this year's Deep Ellum Block Party

KERA | By Samantha Guzman | Arts Access
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:55 PM CST
A street during sunset at The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Taj-Micah Campbell and Jennifer Gonzales during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
The audience cheers as Raekwon, rapper from the Wu Tang Clan, during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Catalina Currea paints part of the magical tree forest in Deep Ellum Art Park during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Dora reynosa paints Mandala as part of the magical tree forest in Deep Ellum Art Park during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
People cheer as The Polyphonic Spree plays during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Raekwon, rapper from the Wu Tang Clan, performs during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
The Polyphonic Spree plays during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Cori Howard pets a snake named Pyro during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
People watch Raekwon, rapper from the Wu Tang Clan, performs during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Raekwon, rapper from the Wu Tang Clan, performs during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Isabell ÔMesbelleÕ Mireles paints part of the magical tree forest in Deep Ellum Art Park during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News
Tim DeLaughter from The Polyphonic Spree plays during the The Deep Ellum Bock Party in Dallas, TX on Novermber 23, 2024.
Nathan Hunsinger / The Dallas Morning News

It's no secret that if you're looking to have good time in Dallas, Deep Ellum is one of the best neighborhoods to flock to. This weekend, bars, restaurants and music venues in the neighborhood banded together for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Attendees got a chance to listen to live music, get customized tattoos and support local artists. Performers included Cure for Paranoia, Big Tuck, Rakim al-Jabbaar, Bobby Sessions and headliners, Raekwon and Polyphonic Spree.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Arts & Culture Arts AccessDeep Ellummusiclive musicvisual art
Samantha Guzman | Arts Access
Samantha Guzman is the coordinating editor of Arts Access, a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA expanding arts coverage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area through the lens of equity and access.
