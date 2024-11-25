Murals, music and more: A look at this year's Deep Ellum Block Party

It's no secret that if you're looking to have good time in Dallas, Deep Ellum is one of the best neighborhoods to flock to. This weekend, bars, restaurants and music venues in the neighborhood banded together for the Deep Ellum Block Party. Attendees got a chance to listen to live music, get customized tattoos and support local artists. Performers included Cure for Paranoia, Big Tuck, Rakim al-Jabbaar, Bobby Sessions and headliners, Raekwon and Polyphonic Spree.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.