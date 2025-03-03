Dallas artists transform Narcan vending machines into art to fight overdoses in Texas

A vending machine covered in blooming hibiscus, a blue sky, rolling green hills and ladybugs stands on the second floor of the Deep Ellum Community Center. A quote by Walt Whitman, “Keep your face always towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you,” stretches across the top.

But inside there isn’t soda, chips or candy. Instead, the vending machine is filled with Narcan, a brand of nasal spray containing naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote.

Designed by Dallas-based artists and children's book author Terria Willis, the vending machine is one of 30 being installed in high-overdose areas across North Texas, San Antonio, North Carolina and Arkansas. Stocked with free Narcan, the initiative aims to combat the overdoses while destigmatizing conversations around addiction.

“Bringing awareness to it and being able to provide free Narcan is just providing that growth,” she said.

Steve Hamm / The Dallas Morning News Guests check out a couple of Free Narcan vending machines on display at "For the Artists" Opening Reception to spotlight the creative artistic designs. The event was held at the Deep Ellum Community Center in Dallas on February 27, 2025.

The project is led by Anthony Delabano, co-founder of the nonprofit Conscious Conduit. It’s his second launch of free Narcan vending machines in partnership with the nonprofit Livegy.

Delabano launched the initiative after losing multiple friends to overdoses. Wanting to help others struggling with addiction, he invited artists through an open call to create bright, eye-catching designs that reflect the organization’s mission.

Other North Texas artists including Danielle Ellis, Julia Salazar and Sergio Garcia designed 23 of the machines. All were showcased at a launch event on Thursday evening at the Deep Ellum community center.

“For them to take on an initiative like this tells them and their friends, ‘Hey, it's OK to have Narcan on you,’” Delabano said. “Hey, it's OK to talk about this kind of stuff, because conversations are where solutions happen.”

Organizers will place 10 machines in North Texas – five in Dallas County and five in Tarrant county. The rest will go to San Antonio, Arkansas and other regions in need. Delabano hopes the more machines they install, the less fear there will be discussing addiction.

Steve Hamm / The Dallas Morning News Cynthia Pursley, President of LIVEGY, center, goes through steps of reacting to a possible overdose victim found unconscious during a mock emergency presentation which included an instructional demonstration on administering Narcan nasal spray. Veronica Young, from the Deep Ellum Foundation posed as the victim while Anthony Delabano, representing Conscience Conduit, (standing in background) looks on. The event was held at the Deep Ellum Community Center in Dallas on February 27, 2025.

Despite the heavy topic, the launch featured music, food and conversations about recovery. Families shared stories of loved ones lost to addiction, while harm reduction advocates demonstrated how to use Narcan.

Each Narcan package includes QR codes offering educational materials and recovery resources. Livegy, with the help of volunteers, will maintain and restock the machines.

“I just hope that people stop feeling that this is a subject that doesn't need to be talked about,” Livegy founder Cynthia Pursley said. “It makes it less intimidating to see a machine like this.”

Delabano said the project has already made an impact, saving three lives in Dallas and San Antonio.

“If somebody doesn't have to feel the pains that I’ve felt, then that would be great,” Delabano said.