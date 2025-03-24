Where to celebrate Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music, in North Texas

Three decades after the singer’s passing, the influence of Selena Quintanilla still pulses through the heart of Latino culture. Here in Dallas-Fort Worth, there will be lots of events in honor of the queen of Tejano music.

“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Amor Prohibido” will be blasting throughout these events that include concerts, movie premieres, car shows, contests and markets.

One of the biggest Selena celebrations will be hosted by local group 214 Selena, which will observe the 10-year anniversary of its annual commemoration.

Four days will each be filled with a different Selena activity.

On Thursday, March 27, at the Olmo Market, there will be loteria, karaoke and live performances.

Friday will feature the free opening reception for a Queen of Tejano tribute art show at 6 p.m. at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. At 8:30 p.m. at the Texas Theatre, see a screening of the 1997 movie Selena. Following the screening, there will be a free afterparty for guests 21 and up.

On Saturday, Four Corners Brewing Co. will host a free market that will have vendors, a Selena look-alike contest, food, a community mural and a performance by Tejano singer Vanita Leo.

The weekend will wrap up with the 214 Selena Sunday event, featuring a closing reception and lowriders at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center.

Details : March 27-30 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Olmo Market, Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Texas Theatre, and Four Corners Brewery. Free.

Looking for more ways to celebrate Selena? Here are two more ideas to celebrate Selena Quintanialla here in Dallas-Fort Worth. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar , where new events are often added.

Tejano Queen Forever Concert, April 13 at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas. Free.

Movies on the Lawn: Selena, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas. Free.

