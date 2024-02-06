Selena’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, speaks from prison in upcoming Oxygen docuseries

In the trailer for a new docuseries, Selena Quintanilla’s killer, Yolanda Saldívar, says, “People deserve to know the truth.”

Saldívar is serving life in prison for the murder of the Tejano star nearly 30 years ago. Oxygen True Crime will share her story ahead of her eligibility for parole next year.

In the two-part limited docuseries Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Saldívar will give her account of the day she killed 23-year-old Selena at a Corpus Christi hotel in 1995. The Quintanilla family had accused Saldívar, who was president of Selena’s fan club, of embezzling funds, prompting a confrontation between her and Selena. Saldívar, who pleaded not guilty, offers a different version of events in the series.

IRA STRICKSTEIN/AP / REUTER ORG XMIT: HTC104 Juanita Saldivar, left, mother of convicted killer Yolanda Saldivar, leaves the courtroom crying with Maria Saldivar, Yolanda's sister, during a break in the sentencing phase of Yolanda Saldivar's trial Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1995, in Houston. The jury did not reach a verdict for Saldivar's sentence and will return to deliberations Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Ira Strickstein, Pool)

Saldívar will also discuss her work relationship and friendship with Selena. Oxygen says Saldívar’s family members will present “never-before-revealed documents and recordings” of the tragedy.

The series includes interviews with those who were at the scene of the crime and investigated Saldívar, according to Oxygen. Interview subjects also include the hostage negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Saldívar after she shot Selena, Corpus Christi detectives who were on the scene, prosecutors who put Saldívar on trial, journalists who covered the case and others, the network says.

GEORGE GONGORA/AP / CORPUS CHRISTI CALLER-TIMES ORG XMIT: CCI101 Nueces County Sheriff, J.P. Luby, center, escorts Yolanda Saldivar, in white, to a Texas Dept. of Public Safety airplane in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1995, for transfer to Houston where her trial for the murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez, will begin Monday, Oct. 9, 1995. Chief Deputy Pete Peralta is shown left, and the unidentified DPS pilot help with the loading. (AP Photo/Corpus Christi Caller-Times, George Gongora)

Born near Houston, Selena became one the most celebrated Mexican-American artists of the 20th century, earning her the nickname “The Queen of Tejano music.” In 1994, she won the Grammy for Mexican-American album with Live! at the 36th Awards.

The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and concludes on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP / AP ORG XMIT: HTC105 Fans of slain Tejano music star Selena wait outside the Harris County Courthouse for the sentencing of Yolanda Saldivar, the woman convicted of murdering Selena, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1995, in Houston. Sentencing was delayed while attorneys argued over evidence to be used in the sentencing phase. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

