Yolanda Saldívar, Selena’s Killer, shares her story in a two-part Oxygen True Crime series

A new docuseries that has stirred controversy over the murder of “Queen of Tejano” star Selena Quintanilla premiered Saturday night on Oxygen True Crime.

Selena’s convicted killer Yolanda Saldívar shared her story from behind bars in Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. In 1995, Saldívar gunned down 23-year-old Selena in a Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi after a financial dispute. Saldívar was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. She is eligible for parole in 2025.

The two-part docuseries focuses on Saldívar’s version of the events leading up to Selena’s murder. Saldívar shares details of her relationship with Selena, a confrontation between Saldívar and the Quintanilla family and the shooting in the hotel room.

The series comes before the 29th anniversary of Selena’s death and a year before Saldívar’s parole hearing. Since buzz around the series ramped up a week ago, the Quintanilla family and Selena fans have criticized Oxygen for giving Saldívar a platform. The Quintanilla family was not involved in the docuseries.

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father and manager called the docuseries “nothing but lies,” according to TMZ, and said, “no one's gonna believe what she has to say anyway.”

In the first episode, Saldívar’s family members, including her niece Tina, shared their recollections of Selena and Saldívar’s friendship and work relationship. Saldívar worked as a nurse before she became the president of Selena’s fan club and later the manager of Selena’s boutiques, Selena Etc.

Saldívar shot back at tabloid coverage that demonized her in the wake of the killing. Her nephew and nieces, who said they were also involved in the businesses, talked about the family’s admiration for Selena.

Saldívar also gave her account of what happened on March 9, 1995, the day Selena, Selena’s sister Suzette and Abraham Quintanilla confronted Saldívar about missing funds. She discussed the day of Selena’s murder, saying it was an accident.

Saldívar alleged she knew details about Selena’s personal life and was keeping knowledge of an extramarital affair from the Quintanilla family.

The episode also included interviews with others involved in Selena’s murder case, the hostage negotiator who spent nine hours on the phone with Saldívar after she shot Selena and journalists who cover Selena and Latinx culture.

The episode ended by touching on Abraham Quintanilla’s involvement in Selena’s career, with interviewees including Saldívar calling him an intimidating figure.

The second episode of “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” airs Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

