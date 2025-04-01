Dallas Arts Month is here! Here are the trends taking over the city

April is Dallas Arts Month and the city is buzzing with fresh, interactive ways to experience art and music. From mind-bending theater to a growing DJ scene, here’s what’s trending in the city.

Immersive experiences in the Arts District.

Art venues are finding new and interesting ways to redefine how visitors engage with art – cue immersive experiences.

Both AT&T Performing Arts Center and the Dallas Museum of Art are bringing immersive experiences to the Arts District. One is Darkfield, a psychological-horror experience that transforms three shipping containers into eerie, sensory-challenging spaces.

Then, Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama returns to the Dallas Museum of Art with an infinity-room installation that invites visitors to step inside the reflective chambers of an endless field of glowing yellow gourds covered in black polka dots.

The DJ scene expands beyond the club

DJ culture in Dallas is thriving beyond late-night dance floors. More music lovers are catching sets in unexpected places like coffee shops, brunches and even DJ classes.

DJ Brandon Blue is hosting a series of classes at Centre in Bishop Arts teaching the basics of mixing and helping students find their own style.

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News Brandon Blue, 39, a DJ and music producer, conducts his DJ workshop titled Stick Talk, on Thursday March 13, 2025 in Dallas.

Beyond classes, the newest DJ trend is turning coffee shops into daytime clubs. Common Goods, Berni Beans and the Meteor all host a rotating lineup of local DJs.

Junk journaling gains a creative following

Junk journaling – part scrapbooking, part diary – is finding a home in Dallas’ creative community. Artists, social groups and even established galleries are hosting crafting events focused on the practice.

One mainstay is DFW Junk Journaling. They host meetups across the city where participants gather to craft unique, mixed media pages. Each event features sponsors, giveaways and a custom scrap pack that attendees can use to personalize their spread.