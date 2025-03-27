Celebrate the heartbeat of Dallas’ art scene at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair

For the past 150 years, Dallas’ Deep Ellum has been an epicenter of arts, culture and music. It’s attracted artists, musicians, designers, writers and other creatives over the years who have turned the area into the hotspot it is today. Soon Deep Ellum will celebrate its legacy along with local talent over the first weekend in April.

The Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair kicks off Dallas Art Month, which takes place during April. The event will span six blocks on Crowdus Street and include three stages.

The stages will feature over 100 local musicians performing, along with vendors and artists selling their creations. The artists are from all over the country but mostly North Texas. Their mediums include painting, mixed media, printmaking, leather, jewelry, digital, water color, fabric, textile and photography.

One of the artists present will be Dallas’ Shuo Chai, who specializes in handmade crochet flowers. Another D-FW artist is Daryoush Ababaf from Plano, who creates wooden pictures.

Curated exhibits will also be available to browse, in addition to an assortment of food vendors to choose from. The fair is a unique,and free, way to experience the sights, sounds and flavors of Deep Ellum.

Details: April 4-6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday on Crowdus Street, Dallas. Free.

