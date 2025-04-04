With her career soaring, St. Vincent returns to Dallas for concert

Annie Clark — who performs a long-overdue homecoming show April 6 — has been releasing albums as St. Vincent since 2007. But her latest may be her greatest.

All Born Screaming, released in April 2024, won three Grammys in February, for alternative music album, rock song (“Broken Man”) and alternative music performance (“Flea”). While it’s her seventh album, it is the first one produced by Clark, who was raised in Lake Highlands.

“It’s really an exact rendering of the sounds in my head. This is my singular vision,” she told The Dallas Morning News last year, describing it as a personal work about “life and death and love.”

Clark’s been living out of a suitcase recently, touring in Mexico and South America and performing at South by Southwest, the Grammys and the SNL50 concert. She also found time to release a propulsive new song, “DOA,” from the comedy horror film Death of a Unicorn. It’s a funky slice of industrial pop, with the vocals buried deep in the mix as if Clark is singing from inside a dungeon.



Details

St. Vincent will perform with opening act Glass Beams on April 6 at 8 p.m. at the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., Dallas. Starting at $49.50. axs.com.

