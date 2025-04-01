Erykah Badu’s viral ‘booty suit’ made by 22-year-old Dallas designer

Dallas-born R&B legend Erykah Badu attended Billboard’s annual Women in Music event on Saturday wearing what her designer Myah Hasbany termed a “booty suit.”

Badu received the Icon Award at the event, highlighting her “genre-defying career and cultural impact,” according to the music outlet.

When Badu took the stage, she wore a look made of mohair that magnified her chest and lower back proportions. The eccentric outfit has fueled online theories about the inspiration.

Some viewed it as a riff on so-called “BBLs,” a cosmetic surgery to enlarge the rear that has gained popularity among women.

Others saw the outfit as a political statement, a reference to an enslaved South African woman Saartjie Baartman who was paraded around Europe in the 19th century for people to observe her body.

Hasbany, the 22-year-old Dallas designer who created the look, told The Dallas Morning News part of the intention was “to let people come to their own conclusions.”

Badu came up with the idea, according to Hasbany. The two first toyed with a look that would make the singer appear to be in the nude, then the idea evolved to playing around with “ridiculous” proportions.

The final look took Hasbany nearly six months to complete. They stitched it mostly by hand.

It’s the latest collaboration between the pair, who met when Hasbany was a high schooler at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, which is also Badu’s alma mater.

In 2020, the Baduizm singer hosted dance auditions for her birthday show and Hasbany showed up wearing a crochet suit.

“I can’t dance but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to meet her and get my work in front of her,” Hasbany said. They freestyled the try-out, landing a solo in the show.

Since then, Hasbany, who is studying fashion design at London’s Central Saint Martins, has created pieces and full looks that Badu has donned on tour.

“It doesn’t matter how crazy it is — she’s up for anything which has been so impactful to me. It’s never made me question if I’m going too far,” Hasbany said.

Badu has been known for experimenting with her sartorial choices, often employing exuberant accessories ranging from tall hats to head pieces.

Hasbany, who is nonbinary, said they are focused on making clothes for people who look like them. “I’ve felt like my body and gender identity wasn’t super accepted in a lot of places,” they added.

They frequently use knitwear due to the malleability of fabrics like mohair and yarn. “There’s so many possibilities.”

As a result of their relationship with Badu, Hasbany has been exposed to a wider audience.

“I wouldn’t normally have that so early in my career,” they said.

Hasbany is fascinated by how people react to the clothes, even if the feedback isn’t positive.

“I think it’s been really inspiring to see hate comments sometimes,” they said.

One person compared a pair of leg warmers Hasbany made for Badu to the snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“I do see that and that’s fabulous,” they said, laughing.

