DART rides in style this year with Erykah Badu-inspired buses, trains

Can we get a window seat? Dallas Area Rapid Transit is rolling into the new year with Dallas icon Erykah Badu.

The Grammy Award-winning neo-soul singer has partnered with DART on a set of Badu-inspired buses and trains. Three buses and two trains will be adorned with artwork and images of Badu and will be seen throughout North Texas from Feb. 24 until the end of the year.

“Collabing with DART has been fun — new for me and new for them,” Badu said in a release. “I love my hometown and riding DART is still cool.”

Gordon Shattles, assistant vice president of external relations at DART, said Badu shared how she grew up in Dallas riding DART and still sees it as a real benefit for North Texas.

“The goal of this entire program is to be able to show off people who are in our neighborhoods,” he said. Erykah Badu is a great example. She was born and grew up here in the Dallas area and has continued to give back to the communities she served and has been with for all these years.”

The partnership is kicking off with a sweepstakes for Badu’s annual birthday bash, which features a lineup of surprise guests on Feb. 24. The event takes place every year at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Last year, the Deep Ellum Foundation awarded Badu with the “Key to Deep Ellum” during the sold-out show.

Four winners and their plus-ones will receive access to a VIP section and private entrance along with swag and a DART monthly pass. Fans can enter at DART.org/Badu or through “The Beat” KBFB-FM (97.9) or “Majic 94.5” (KZMJ-FM) until Feb. 10.

“As a Dallas native, Erykah Badu has inspired so many people. From her many awards and accolades to everything she’s given back to our communities, we’re honored to celebrate her many successes,” DART’s president and CEO Nadine Lee said in the release.

DART riders can find the Badu-inspired buses and trains on the GoPass app.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

