DART extends free shuttle service in West Dallas

West Dallas residents can use DART’s free on-demand shuttle service for another year.

DART announced it’s extending the pilot program started last year as a way to provide low-income residents with free transportation to grocery stores, doctor's appointments, and other resources around West Dallas.

The area is majority Latino and the median household income is around $42,000, according to recent census data. Roughly a quarter of the residents in the area are considered to be living in poverty.

DART said on average more than 4,000 riders a month used the on-demand shuttle service in its first year.

A fleet of six electric vehicles operates Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The service area is from Canada Drive south to I-30 and west to Westmoreland. Residents can use the service by downloading the Ride Circuit app on their smartphones.

Cities around North Texas have similar programs, such as Arlington's partnership with the rideshare company VIA to serve as public transportation in the area and Denton County’s Lyft program.

