Juan Salinas II

Juan Salinas IIKERA news intern
-
Irving's school board voted this week to close Britain and Elliott elementary schools in response to falling enrollment and declining state funding. Parents say the loss will be felt throughout their communities.
-
College campuses across the country are dealing with heightened tensions among students and faculty over the Israel-Hamas conflict — and schools in North Texas are no exception.
-
In the past, the city relied on de-icing, using pre-wetted rock salt or chemicals on roads after they had already frozen. Now, crews will add a brine pre-treatment before snow and ice conditions.
-
Nearly 40 cities are participating in a holiday grease roundup now through mid-January where residents can bring leftover cooking oils and grease to be recycled.
-
Starbucks workers from two locations in Denton joined a nationwide protest Thursday against the company's Red Cup Day, as well as fair working conditions for unionized stores.
-
The funding will go toward a new security operations building, upgrading old security equipment, and more.
-
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to call for ongoing support for Israel and the hostages taken on Oct. 7.
-
Voters approved a new tax rate that district officials estimate will generate an additional $6.8 million a year for school security officers and staff retention.
-
People who show a valid voter registration card on Election Day can ride DART for free.
-
Thousands of recent and soon-to-be graduates in North Texas are once again making payments on their student loan debt after the more than three-year federal freeze on them ended at the beginning of October.
-
Noel has been missing and presumed dead since March. His mother and stepfather fled the country with their six children after law enforcement opened the investigation into his disappearance, police said.
-
The union organizers ask for a livable wage, better working conditions, consistent hours, and better health care for all employees.