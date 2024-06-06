Irving City Council runoff election has far-right money, traditional family values at its focus

An Irving city council run-off election is gearing up to focus on two candidates' differing views on a roughly $3 million federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address the city's homeless population.

The seat represents South Irving on the eight-seat municipal body. Six candidates vied for the nonpartisan spot in the general election. Only two advanced to the run-off: a young political newcomer who received a donation from a PAC funded by two West Texas billionaires known to donate to politicians carrying out their vision of Christian nationalism.

The other candidate previously ran to represent the area in the statehouse a decade ago and has gained endorsements from one of her opponents from the May general election, a current council member, and a former Irving Mayor.

Luis Canosa, 24, won the first round of last month's general election with 33% of the vote, with Susan Motley, 53, behind with 26%.

“I was able to reach all sorts of different communities, even as a newcomer, just with concrete proposals of what I want to do,” Canosa said.

Motley points to her experiences in the city community as a reason voters should pick her.

Besides the typical issues often seen in city council races, this election could give a “traditional family values” coalition more sway over the municipal body. That coalition has focused on restricting books with mature themes in the city libraries.

Who’s influencing the candidates?

While Motley has outraised Canosa during the lead-up to the general election, according to their campaign financial reports. Canosa received a donation of $500 from the Texas Conservative Project PAC. The group’s top contributors are Farris Wilks and Tim Dunn.

Canosa said that he didn’t know who the PAC was and didn’t know who Farris Wilks and Tim Dunn were when he received the check from a person at the event he was speaking at

“He was like, ‘Hey, this is a check for your campaign’….I just put it in because what am I supposed to do? Not get 500 bucks for free?” Canosa told KERA.

Canosa emphasizes that this is a nonpartisan seat, and anyone can donate to his campaign; it is not his job to check the views of his donors. He said receiving more money from the group might be suspicious, but this donation is a “nothing burger.”

According to her 30-day campaign financial report, Motley has paid for consulting from Democracy Toolbox, a group focused on helping North Texas democratic candidates win their elections, and the state Democratic party for advertising.

“Traditional family values”

The Family for Irving PAC has also endorsed the 24-year-old Canosa. This group was formed around 2022. Its goal is to make Irving “the best place in America to raise a family.”

Courtesy / Luis Canosa for Irving City Council District 4 Luis Canosa is running on a platform of "traditional family values" in the Irving city council runoff election.

The Political Action Committee's vision for the Dallas suburbs is to ensure the city’s libraries and other cultural services reflect “traditional family values.” It also opposes high-density plans and supports charter schools.

The group was able to get three candidates on the city council: John Bloch, Brad LaMorgese, and Mark Cronenwett.

This coalition has pushed the issue of “revamping” the city library book collection. Bloch and Cronenweet are on Irving’s Community Services Committee, which asked the library staff to work on “collection enhancements.”

Irving City Council has discussed and proposed plans to add restrictions on books with mature content – the city is defining mature content as “containing graphic depictions of violence and sexual acts.

The proposed policy would create separate sections for books that are deemed to have mature content. City officials estimate these changes would cost around $130,000 for new staff and building the sections in the libraries.

Council members supported by Families for Irving have expressed that the potential policy is to ensure a “community standard” and compare it to the restrictions on buying alcohol.

All three council members didn’t respond to questions about the Family for Irving PAC or more information on the potential policy change.

Council member Kyle Taylor has been the vocal minority throughout this year's discussions about how the city could lose corporate partnerships with this policy, which is likely unconstitutional, he added.

“I'll probably get dogpile for this, but I just have a philosophical problem trying to play a parent…trying to have a city government tell people there’s a location where they can and can’t find books,” Taylor said during a March work session.

The coalition is modeling the potentially new library policy after a state law passed last year that would require ratings from booksellers who work with school libraries. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the law from going into effect earlier this year.

City officials are reviewing what they can and can’t do regarding library book restrictions. If District 4 candidate Canosa wins the runoff, the PAC would have four members who align with their views.

Canosa said he and the PAC are aligned on some things, but they didn’t fully endorse him until the run-off. He is running to “protect the innocence of our children” from “pornography and sexually explicit books in the kid's section.”

Canosa explains that the issue of “sexually explicit” books is on his platform because there are parents in the community who are concerned about the material in city libraries.

“Frankly, it's just a small issue that doesn't affect a lot of people, " Canosa said. “But the people concerned about it are very vocal.”

Courtesy / Susan Motley for Irving City Council District 4 Susan Motley says her serving in her community gives voter a reason to vote for her in the Irving City Council runoff election.

A city spokesperson told KERA the city library collection doesn't include pornography.

“The Irving Public Library provides materials for all ages, educational levels, perspectives, and subjects reflective of the people who live, work, and serve the community,” the statement reads. “However, the City of Irving Library’s collection does not include pornography.”

Candidate Motley said she doesn’t support inappropriate books being in libraries, but her opponent’s “hyperfocus on this issue ignores more serious threats to our children.”

Canosa disagreed with the perception of him being “hyper-focused” on the issue. “It's something that, hey, you know, like check [the] box, let's do this. Done,” Canosa told KERA. “Let's focus on other things.”

Motley said the Families for Irving PAC is overly focused on national partisan issues that don’t relate to the city's needs.

What to do with a $3 million federal grant?

The city council has discussed how to use a roughly $3 million federal housing grant. City leaders have discussed a non-congregate homeless shelter but have decided to build a domestic violence shelter.

Motley thinks both are needed, while Canosa opposes building a homeless shelter. Whoever wins this seat could sway how the city uses the grant.

His opponent, Motley, views Canosa's position on Homelessness as “doing nothing.” Motley said that arresting and jailing the homeless creates a “revolving door” that would cost taxpayers more in the long run.

“He wants only to arrest and incarcerate the homeless,” Motley told KERA. “That's nothing new; therefore, it's doing nothing different.”

Canosa said it was “disingenuous” for his opponent to say that because he had never said anything like that. He opposed the construction of a homeless shelter because the city would have to address the “homeless crisis at the root by dealing with the drug and mental health crisis.”

He pointed to how San Antonio is approaching homeless issues as countywide efforts, which is how he would approach it. Motley also wants to take a county-wide approach.

“I have a heart and want to help people,” Canosa said. “But... We need to help people in a way that actually helps them.”

Canosa also wants to build only single-family homes because “low-income apartment units... often become hotspots of drugs and crime.” Motley intends to focus on more housing options.

Early voting ends June 11, and Election Day is June 15.

