Erykah Badu duets with Thundercat, Rapsody at her birthday show in Deep Ellum

Erykah Badu celebrated her 53rd birthday in Dallas on Saturday with a lineup of special guests including Grammy-winning bassist Thundercat and rapper Rapsody.

“Another Badu Birthday Bash” once again took place at The Factory in Deep Ellum just two days before Badu’s real birthday on Feb. 26. The “Queen of Neo Soul” called her video game-inspired party “Level 53 Final Boss” in a nod to reaching 53 years of age.

Every year, Badu invites a star-studded lineup to perform at her birthday bash, and this year was no different. Her sister Nayrock and self-proclaimed hip-hop oracle Bootz Durango, who pulled two fans on stage for a twerking competition, hosted the event. Guest performers included Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, hip-hop DJ and producer The Alchemist, rapper Larry June, Dos Negros and Thundercat.

Badu is infamous for starting her sets hours later than planned, but she didn’t have the crowd waiting too long this year. She was on stage by 10:40 p.m., performing fan favorite tracks such as “On & On,” “Appletree” and “Window Seat.”

In the last half hour of the show, her children joined her on stage, and her daughter Puma serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.”

Before wrapping up, Badu dueted songs with Rapsody and secret guest performer Thundercat.

Earlier in the week, DART unveiled new Badu-inspired buses and trains as part of a collaboration between the transit agency and the Dallas native. Three buses and two light rail cars, adorned with images of Badu, will now be seen riding throughout North Texas until the end of the year.