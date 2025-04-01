Rappers Denzel Curry, Tyga to perform in Dallas

This weekend brings quite a one-two punch for North Texas rap fans, as a pair of critically acclaimed artists are set to perform on back-to-back nights.

Denzel Curry will start things off with an April 5 show at The Bomb Factory.

The South Florida rapper, who released his first mixtape at just 16 years old and turned 30 in February, has shown his versatility by changing up his sound from album to album.

His latest release, last year’s King of the Mischievous South, employs a head-bobbing flow and a gritty mix-tape aesthetic as it pays a bouncy homage to the Southern rap he grew up with.

On April 6, Tyga will take the stage at Echo Lounge and Music Hall.

The 35-year-old Southern California rapper, who boasts nearly 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify, employs a bouncy style as well, but with a West Coast flair.

Known for hits like “Taste” and “Rack City,” the rapper has scored a slew of gold and platinum records.

He’s also become a fixture in the tabloids, with high-profile relationships with the likes of model-rapper Blac Chyna, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, singer Avril Lavigne and podcaster Bobbi Althoff.

DETAILS: Denzel Curry will perform April 5 at 8 p.m. at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum. Tickets start at $39.50.

Tyga will perform April 6 at 8 p.m. at Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas. Tickets start at $35.25.

