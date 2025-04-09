From concerts to barrel racing, the American Rodeo Championship Weekend is action-packed.

Thrilling rides, intense competition and a celebration of cowboy culture come together every year at the American Rodeo Championship Weekend, where the nation’s fiercest riders and ropers duke it out for the title in an unforgettable display of skill and bravery.

This year marks the 12th American Rodeo Championship and the third time that Globe Life Field is hosting the event. The two-day event will showcase live musical performances alongside everyday cowboys and cowgirls battling it out in eight rodeo disciplines, including bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping. The winner of these events will get the grand prize of $1 million.

Rachel Scoggins, who does public relations for the American Rodeo Championship, shared what people should know before attending this weekend.



Who should attend your event?

The American Rodeo is designed for fans of Western sports, music enthusiasts an families seeking action-packed entertainment. With world-class rodeo competitions and live musical performances, the event offers something for everyone. Attendees of all generations can enjoy the rodeo competitions and musical performances.



What’s one thing people should know about your event? Why is it unique?

The American Rodeo uniquely offers “Contenders”— everyday hardworking cowboys and cowgirls — the opportunity to compete against seasoned champions for substantial prize money. The Contenders, from across the country, compete in the American Contender Tournament in order to qualify for the American Rodeo Championship Weekend.



What kind of entertainment and music performances are featured?

● Friday, April 11: Bailey Zimmerman, nominated for the 2023 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year, will headline the evening. Known for his passionate performances and distinctive blend of rock and country, Zimmerman promises to deliver an energetic show.



● Saturday, April 12: Riley Green, celebrated for his chart-topping hits and authentic Southern sound, will take the stage. Joining him is rising star Ella Langley, whose soulful voice and powerful stage presence are set to captivate the audience. These performances are included with your rodeo ticket on the day of admission.

Details: April 11-12 at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington. Single-day tickets start at $19.

