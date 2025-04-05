Food and flamenco: Dallas group brings international dance and music artists to town

Delilah and Antonio Arrebola are one of the cornerstones of the Dallas flamenco scene. For the second year, the couple’s Flame Foundation is putting on a flamenco festival with indoor and outdoor performances and plates of the classic Spanish dish paella to keep celebrants going all afternoon and evening next Saturday.

Modeled after Spain’s Seville Fair, the festivities start with Fiesta Flamenca XI, a one-hour ticketed performance with guest artists from around the world. The lineup includes guitarist Ricardo Sanchez, vocalist Jose Cortes, singer-percussionist “YiYi” Francisco J. Orozco and dancers Nelida Tirado and Ela Razon. Spanish-born Antonio Arrebola is director of choreography.

Courtesy of The Flame Foundation The Flame Foundation will host its first Cocina Flamenca Live festival at the Latino Cultural Center. In the photo, Delilah Buitron Arrebola (left), artistic director of the organization, and Antonio Arrebola, director of choreography.

Following the show inside the Latino Cultural Center, the festivities move outside to the center’s courtyard for the free Cocina Flamenca Live with flamenco performances from a variety of local groups, food vendors and cultural activities. Paella freshly prepared by international chefs is available for pre-order or can be purchased on site. For details and tickets, visit cocinaflamencalivedfw.com.

