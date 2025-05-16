Keep the kids cool and catch a flick with these summer movie deals

Looking for a fun indoor activity to beat the heat and keep the kids entertained? Check out one of the child-friendly summer movie series at a North Texas movie theater near you.

Moviegoers can watch classic G- and PG-rated movies such as Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz. There will also be more recent releases, including The Garfield Movie, Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot, shown at a discounted ticket price.

Here is a list of some of the theaters offering the series. Make sure to visit theater websites to find locations and the most up-to-date schedules and to purchase tickets.

LOOK DINE-IN CINEMAS’ KIDS SUMMER SERIES

On Mondays through Thursdays at noon, the Kids Summer Series will feature beloved kids classics.The series kicks off on June 2 with the 1990 version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and ends with The Goonies on Aug. 14.

Details : June 2 through Aug. 14, Monday through Thursday at noon at Look Dine-in Cinemas, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., Dallas. Tickets are $2.

CINEMARK SUMMER MOVIE CLUBHOUSE

Family-friendly entertainment will fill the big screen for 10 weeks. The Summer Movie Clubhouse will be held Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Moviegoers can receive $1 off of kids’ snack packs, any size popcorn and drink combos at the concession stand.

Details : June 2 through Aug. 7, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Cinemark Allen 16 and XD, Cinemark Cedar Hill, Cinemark Cleburne Cinema 6, Cinemark Dallas XD and IMAX, Cinemark Denton 14, Cinemark Alliance Town Center and XD, Cinemark Rave Ridgmar, Cinemark Frisco Square and XD, CUT! Cinemark Frisco, Cinemark Grand Prairie, Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine and XD, Cinemark Lewisville and XD, Cinemark Mansfield and XD, Cinemark North McKinney and XD, Cinemark Central Plano, Cinemark West Plano XD and ScreenX, Cinemark Legacy and XD, and Cinemark Rockwall 14 and XD. Tickets are $1.75.

B&B THEATRES SUMMER KIDS SERIES

Bring the whole family for an affordable morning of fun from June 10 to July 31. On Tuesdays through Thursdays, there will be movie showings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The theater will present DreamWorks movies such as Despicable Me 4, The Bad Guys and The Garfield Movie.

Details: June 10-July 31, Tuesdays through Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, 8380 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills. Tickets are $3 for Backstage Pass Members and $5 for nonmembers.

KIDS DREAM FAMILY FILM SERIES

From Sunday through Thursday, families in Denton and Fort Worth can catch their favorite kid flick at a nearby cinema. To save even more money, moviegoers can purchase a Kids Dream Passport and see all eight movies for $12. Moviegoers can also enjoy specials on concessions, including $3.50 sodas, $3.50 popcorn and $3 hot dogs when they attend a showing.

Details: June 8 through July 31, every Sunday through Thursday at noon at Denton Cinema, 916 W. University Dr., Denton, and Hulen Cinema, 4920 S. Hulen St.,

Fort Worth. Tickets are $3.25.

STUDIO MOVIE GRILL CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES

Enjoy a small popcorn and small drink while attending the Children’s Summer Series. The theater will show Dreamworks movies along with An American Tail and Curious George.

Details : May 26-Aug. 14, every Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. at Studio Movie Grill at 13933 North Central Expressway, Dallas; 11170 North Central Expressway, Dallas; 12404 Park Central Drive Suite #400N, Dallas; 4721 W. Park Blvd., Plano; 452 Lincoln Square, Arlington; and 4800 State Highway 121, The Colony. Tickets are $6.

