Remembering the ones who served: Where to take part in Memorial Day in North Texas

From tributes and services to concerts and marches, there are many ways to honor the brave heroes who died while serving our country. Looking for ways to honor and enjoy Memorial Day weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Here's a roundup of events and activities to commemorate the fallen:

MESQUITE MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE

The city of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day service at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial. Attendees will pause in silence during the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m., and Mayor Daniel Alemán Jr. will read off the names of the residents who served.

Details: May 26 at 2:55 p.m. at the Mesquite Remembrance Memorial, 425 S. Galloway Ave., Mesquite. Free.

DALLAS MEMORIAL MARCH

The nonprofit Carry the Load organization honors Memorial Day through community gatherings and storytelling. Carry the Load hosts a 20-hour march to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. At 4:30 p.m. participants will begin marching up and down the Katy Trail. March participants can choose how long they walk. Those doing the whole 20 hours will march through the night. There will also be live music, food trucks, a story board procession and activities for the kids.

Details : From noon May 25 until 1 p.m May 26 at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave., Dallas. Free but registration is required.

96TH FORT WORTH MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE AT MOUNT OLIVET

Fort Worth leaders including City Council members Jeanette Martinez, Carlos Flores, and Charles Lauersdorf and Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare will be joined by current and retired U.S. military members. The keynote speaker will be Senior Master Sgt. Mary Staffeld will be the keynote speaker, and Lt. Col. Jungus Jordan is the master of ceremonies.

Details : May 26 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 Sylvania, Fort Worth. Free.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

The first concert of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concert Series will take place Memorial Day at Flag Pole Hill. Patriotic songs including “America the Beautiful” will be performed by the orchestra, and a fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Details : May 26 at 8:15 p.m. at Flag Pole Hill, 8015 Doran Circle, Dallas. Free.

MEMORIAL AT THE STAGE AT GRANDSCAPE

Veterans service organization American Legion Post 21 is collaborating with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Blue Star Moms and Onward Ops to support and honor that nation's heroes. Together, the organizations will host a ceremony paying tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

Details : May 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Grandscape Stage and Lawn, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free.

MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTE AT KALEIDOSCOPE PARK

Join other community members in reflection and gratitude commemorating the fallen heroes. There will be a flag-raising ceremony and a moment of reflection to honor those who have served.

Details : May 26 at 2 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park, 6635 Warren Pkwy., Frisco. Free.

15TH ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY 5K RUN/WALK “LEST WE FORGET”

The Fort Worth Runners Club will host a 5K run and walk in honor of Memorial Day. Participants who are not a part of the running club are welcome to participate. There will also be a free 1K fun run for the kids.

Details : May 26 at 7:45 a.m. at Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth. The 5K is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. The 5K is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers, and the fun run for kids is free.

RESTLAND CEMETERY MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

The solemn service will honor our nation’s heroes with the posting of colors by the U.S. Air Force, a rifle salute by the Richardson Police Department and the 13-fold flag tribute. Gold Star families will be recognized with a wreath presentation and more.

Details: May 26 at 10 a.m. at Restland Cemetery, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas. Free.

