Find over 100 musicians, bands at this artsy Richardson festival

One of the highlights of the North Texas spring festival season, Wildflower!, will welcome more than 100 musicians and bands performing on six stages.

Headliners include Young the Giant, Needtobreathe and Parmalee on May 16; the Revivalists, Cold War Kids, Sugar Ray and Spin Doctors on May 17; and Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears on May 18.

Street performers, acrobats and magicians will also be there to offer family-friendly entertainment.

Children can visit the WF! Kids area for games, face painting, a rock-climbing wall, crafts, selfie stations and more.

A marketplace will offer local and regional goods including accessories, art, clothing and home decor. Plenty of food and drink options will also be available.

Among the festival’s goals is supporting and recognizing talented artists and musicians, and visitors can check out some of that talent in the Battle of the Bands contest, the Budding Talent Vocal Competition, the Student Art Contest and the Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest.

Guests can also contribute to a large community mural project.

The Art Guitar Auction, meanwhile, will offer acoustic and electric guitars transformed by artists into works of art.

DETAILS

May 16 from 6 to 11:30 p.m., May 17 from noon to 11:30 p.m. and May 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at Galatyn Park Urban Center in Richardson. General admission is $35 on May 16-17, $20 on May 18. Richardson residents can get in for $11.25 each day. Children 12 and under get in free. A three-day pass is $75, and VIP passes are also available. Parking is free. wildflowerfestival.com.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.