The Dallas Public Library brings new life to beloved toys

We all know that public libraries are where you go to check out books, but did you also know it can be a great place to get a little TLC for beloved stuffed animals?

KERA’s Morning Edition host Andrew Garcia and I recently discovered an event at the Timberglen branch of the Dallas Public Library that brings new life to well-loved toys. The Stuffed Animal Hospital is part of the library’s children’s programming where visitors can bring in their plush toys for repairs.

We had to see what it was all about, and as it turns out we had the perfect patient: my daughter’s plush rabbit, Stella. She got Stella in her Easter basket when she was 3.

Stella came to live with us at Easter in 2009

Now my daughter’s almost 20 and in college. (Stella went with her to college, by the way.) And as you can imagine, after almost 16 years of love and squeezing, Stella is looking kind of flat and sad.

Heather Spears is the public service liaison at the branch. She heads up the program leading volunteers known as ESTs — or emergency stuffing technicians — who help with the repairs. She explained the surgical process.

“When kids drop off their stuffies, we have a checkup sheet to fill out,” Spears said. “I have a section where I can specify what kind of stuffed animal it is and how they're feeling that day.”

She showed us a card with facial expressions to indicate how much work needs to be done. A “crying” face means they'll need a lot of work done. Minor repairs are marked with what Spears calls a “meh” face.

As with any surgery, loved ones can get nervous about the patient, so Spears does her best to act as a nurse or doctor when kids drop off their stuffed animal.

“I am very gentle,” Spears said. “I say something like, ‘your stuffy is going to go into surgery right now. We will let you know when he's done and in recovery.’ ”

Young visitors love that she knows their stuffed animals’ names and treats them as a person — not just a toy.

“I have had a repeat kid that has come in with multiple patients,” Spears said. “And the very first time, he was very scared and anxious to drop off his stuffy. But once he got it back, he was very excited and very happy. He left me a really nice note.”

Spears went to work on Stella. She opened a seam and then fattened the rabbit up to its former self with extra fiberfill.

Therese Powell/KERA Every patient at the stuffed-animal hospital gets a treatment plan

“Stella forgot to eat enough carrots,” Spears said. “The main thing is that we get the tummy back up because I think the legs feel just fine and so does the head. Then we're going to reinforce my stitching, so Miss Stella doesn't pop her stitches and have to end up back in the ER.”

The surgery only took about 10 minutes, and you can't even see the scar.

Along with being a lot of fun, the library says the stuffed animal hospital and other library programs like story time can be vital in helping young children develop interpersonal skills. Spears says it's not just kids who get benefits — parents do, too.

“They get to see the smiles on their kids' faces when their stuffed animal gets that second chance at life," Spears said. “I think that's mostly what most of our programs are meant to achieve — you get a new memory that could potentially be a core memory.“

Every patient leaves with aftercare instructions for their owners.

Stella’s treatment plan? “Hug 3 times daily” and “Tuck into bed when you leave.”

Details: The Timberglen branch of the Dallas Public Library hosts the next stuffed-animal hospital on Tuesday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

