Raptors soar and educate at Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie

The art of falconry is over 4,000 years old. And it’s still going strong every weekend through Memorial Day at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie. On a recent trip to the faire, KERA producer Therese Powell and Morning Edition host Andrew Garcia lined up early to see the first birds of prey show of the day.

KERA John Karger (on horseback) serves as the Royal Falconer at the Birds of Prey Show at Scarborough Renaissance Festival.

John Karger, the Royal Falconer, rides out on horseback to the grassy stage and greets the crowd,

“Good day, my lords and my ladies, welcome to the Royal Muse,” Karger says. “My name is John. It is my job today to share with you the ancient art of falconry.”

Karger, who operates the nonprofit Last Chance Forever Birds of Prey Conservancy in San Antonio, has been hosting the birds of prey show at the festival for 35 years. The show gives the public an up-close view of large raptors like falcons and eagles, and also smaller birds like the petite western screech owl.

Emily Garcia This Eastern Screech Owl might look like a juvenile, but he’s actually full grown

“My lords and ladies, you're all bloody predictable,” teases Karger. “When I brought this bird out, you know what I heard? ‘Oh, look! It's so cute, I bet it's a baby!’ It's not a baby, he’s full-grown.”

After the show, Karger sat down with us for an interview. He told us the event he hosts at the festival each year is more than just bringing raptors to the public with a Renaissance twist.

“We are trying to let people know that not only are we here to entertain them, but they are here to join us in realizing that nature is beautiful and that we are highly connected to nature. We are mammals after all,” Karger said.

Educating people about that connection is especially important to the work the conservancy does to keep birds safe.

Karger described the environmental threats raptors currently face. He said one of the biggest problems is lead. “We've only had one eagle in 25 years come in that was negative-lead. All of them are clinically lead-positive, so we have to treat them for lead.”

The birds also contend with being misunderstood.

Karger said lack of knowledge causes intolerance. “Take a look at this golden eagle's wing. On her left side, she's missing the end of her wing. She was shot by an ignorant person. And that's why we are here.”

Karger’s apprentice, Keith Wright, holds the golden eagle that had been shot.

Emily Garcia Keith Wright holds a Golden eagle after the Birds of Prey show so visitors can get a closer look.

“I think with the eagles, in particular, there's so much misinformation,” Wright said. ”People see a big predator and they're filled with fear. There's the old wives’ tales that they can carry off your livestock and your children and pets. Birds can only carry a third of their body weight. She weighs about 11 pounds.”

Wright says the goal is to correct the misinformation and educate people.

“If we can get our audience members to help us educate other people, maybe next time a bird like this won't get shot.”

They were able to save this golden eagle but unfortunately, she was too injured to be returned to the wild safely. She now lives at the conservancy and participates in the shows to help raise funds they need to save more birds.

The Last Chance Forever Conservancy receives about 240 to 300 birds a year, of which, 65% are put back into the wild.

“Does it make a difference? Probably not much,” Karger said. “However, if one bird goes back and breeds – which we've got a bald eagle sitting in southeast Texas at the moment, that has gone back after she was shot. We put her back together, and I released her on a lake to the west of us. She flew all the way back down to East Texas and right now is sitting on a nest and she's got two eggs sitting in there. So, it does make a difference.”