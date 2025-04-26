Two Dallas productions of ‘Xanadu’ in one season? The directors explain themselves

Two productions of the roller-skating musical Xanadu are apparently better than one. Unbeknownst to the other, Uptown Players and Theatre Three scheduled Douglas Carter Beane’s hit Broadway show in the same season. Beane conceived it in 2007 as a parody of the original 1980 movie, a flop that starred Gene Kelly in his final role and pop star Olivia Newton-John as the Greek muse Terpsichore, who comes to Earth to inspire the opening of a roller disco.

“Sometimes really bad movies that got horribly panned become underground icons,” explains Joel Ferrell, who’s directing Theatre Three’s June production. “Everybody knows the original source material is horribly flawed and yet they adore the characters. I think of things like Valley of the Dolls. No one in their right mind could say that was great work. Being late midlife gay, half of the movies that I would gladly take to an island and watch countless times are very bad movies. I mean, Joan Crawford made very few good movies. But that’s not going to stop me.”

Xanadu was produced here as recently as 2023, when Lyric Stage mounted it. A tour stopped in Dallas in 2010.

Uptown Players’ production opened this weekend. Executive producer Jeff Rane says the company intended to schedule it in 2012 but decided to wait when another group announced it. Ferrell had been wanting to bring it back to Dallas since directing it at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2018. That version, which he’s re-creating at Theatre Three, has five actors playing all of the roles. Uptown’s has the original casting of nine actors and four offstage singers.

Jeffrey Schmidt Lauren LeBlanc stars as Kira and Max Swarner plays Sonny in Theatre's Three's upcoming production of the 2007 Broadway musical "Xanadu."

“Neither one of us had any idea that the other had it planned,” Rane says. “Fortunately, the dates are far enough apart, the style of the shows are different and it’s a popular title. People are going to potentially see both shows.”

During a Zoom interview, Michael Serrecchia, who’s directing Uptown’s production, asks Ferrell how he’s going to stage the rolling skating at Theatre Three’s in-the-round setup. Uptown’s cast has been practicing at a roller rink in Grand Prairie, Rane says.

“I learned the last go-round that there are very few places that are good for a roller skating show, unless you’re in a roller rink,” Ferrell says. “The hilarity of the little place in Denver was we built ramps down through the audience and nearly killed several waiters every night.”

The movie revolves around songs by frequent Newton-John collaborator John Farrar (“Magic” and “Suddenly,” a duet with Cliff Richard) and Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne (“I’m Alive,” “Don’t Walk Away,” “All Over the World” and the title track). For the movie, the ELO hits “Evil Woman” and “Strange Magic” and Farrar’s Newton-John vehicle “Have You Never Been Mellow” were added, along with a deeper dive into Greek mythology.

To that end, Beane piled on references to another tragically bad early 1980s film, Clash of the Titans, which found Maggie Smith and Sir Laurence Olivier slumming. Ferrell credits the playwright and screenwriter (The Little Dog Laughed, Give It Up! and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!, Julie Newmar) for his Noel Coward-style drawing room and farcical comedy sensibilities.

‘It’s so utterly Douglas Carter Beane,” he says, “being referential times three, making sweet, silly jokes about the nature of art, the ’80s, pop music, gay culture, straight culture, bad mythological culture. ... It’s all in such good, witty, smart, lovable fun that you go with it.”

Mike Morgan Kira (Ally Van Deuren) and Sonny (Luke Weber) fall in love in the rolling skating musical 'Xanadu." The show is in production by Dallas' Uptown Players.

“It’s the ’80s, and art is dead,” says Serrecchia, a local icon himself. He was in the original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line and just finished directing the musical Jekyll & Hyde at Lyric Stage.

“The muses have gone silent. What are you going to do? Well, I’m going to take this piss poor movie and a songwriter’s catalog and throw it on stage and make art to bring all the decades together. It’s a really thin reason, but it works. It really works. Why now? I think a lot of it has to do with, we need a little escapism and fantasy. And I don’t think there’s another show that’s sillier than Xanadu. So let’s jump into a mural and go somewhere fun.”

Xanadu arrived in an era when pop stars began appearing in and being the subject of movie musicals. Ferrell mentions another 1980 example, Can’t Stop the Music, which was based on the rise of the Village People.

“I think part of what you fall in love with are the performers. They’re doing a lot of work,” Ferrell says. “There’s humor on top of humor on top of humor. I still get tickled reading the script, because I can fully imagine Douglas Carter Beane laughing himself into oblivion over a Scotch because of the joke inside the joke inside the joke. Then you put it on stage and start playing with the physical humor and the ’80s iconography. It’s meant to be an audience pleaser. It dives into something like gay Monty Python. It invites crazy silliness on behalf of the audience. I wish there were more of that.”



Details

Through May 4 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas. $35-$65. uptownplayers.org.

June 5-July 6 at Theatre Three, 2688 Laclede St., Dallas. $37-$40. June 18 matinee, $20. theatre3dallas.com.

