New play at Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage explores political divide between brothers

America’s political discord has been known to rip up families. Gabriel Jason Dean’s new drama, Rift, or White Lies, tears into the idea with the story of estranged brothers on opposite sides of the social and cultural divide. One is a progressive novelist, the other an alt-right prison inmate and gang leader.

Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage is part of the National New Play Network’s rolling world premiere of Rift, which was produced at Luna Stage in West Orange, N.J., last year and is running at InterAct Theatre Company in Philadelphia.

Beyond the political angle, it’s said to examine how our upbringings and other personal circumstances shape the paths we take. The actors playing Outside Brother and Inside Brother, Jonathan R. Freeman and Taylor Harris, switch roles throughout the run. The scheme is intended to emphasize the central theme of Rift: How different are we really?

It sounds reminiscent of Sam Shepard’s True West, which is also about a conflict between a writer and his estranged, down-on-his-luck brother but with less overt political themes. In the Broadway debut in 2000, John C. Reilly and Philip Seymour Hoffman took turns playing the roles.

“As much as this is a play about a family fractured by ideology, the American prison system and trauma, it’s also about the possibility of repair,” says Amphibian Stage artistic director Jay Duffer. “It’s an invitation to look at the forces that shape us — not with fear or complacency but with curiosity and hope.”



Details

April 18-May 10 at 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $7-$62. amphibianstage.com.

