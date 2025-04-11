Plague Mask Players conceive and cast Shakespeare, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ unconventionally

Plague Mask Players has specialized in twists on Shakespeare, a popular but often misguided strategy to modernize the Bard that can wind up undermining the text. Not so with this young company, whose last show, The Taming of the Shrew, was conceived as a black-and-white sitcom from the 1950s, a la The Honeymooners, complete with laugh track.

It was brilliant, the treatment of Kate echoing the way Jackie Gleason’s Ralph behaved toward his wife and how women of the era tended to be depicted. Adding to the production’s success, Plague Mask used Pegasus Theatre’s trademarked Living Black and White technique to stunningly re-create the look of early TV live.

“The twist has to make sense within the context of the story,” explains Samantha Calatozzo Cobb, executive and artistic director, who started the troupe during the pandemic as an outlet for out-of-work actors to read Shakespeare on Zoom. “We’ve kind of created a name for ourselves doing theater for modern, diverse audiences, taking classics and reinventing them to be relevant.”

Before Shrew last year, Cobb and her co-founders, veterans of the Dallas Shakespeare scene, staged Romeo and Juliet in 2023. The doomed lovers were in their 60s. Their first production was As You Like It in 2021. Now they’ve turned to Lewis Carroll for their first non-Shakespeare show, a radically reworked version of Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Jordan Fraker Samantha Calatozzo Cobb, executive and artistic director of Plague Mask Players

Based on a devised piece that premiered a decade ago at Nashville’s Belmont College, Cobb’s alma mater, it stars two Asian American women as Carroll, whose real name was Charles Dodgson, and Alice Pleasance Liddell, the child of a family friend who may have inspired the Wonderland character. All of the other roles have been cast with female or nonbinary actors. Cobb directs.

Like Shrew, it’s part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Elevator Project series that gives local groups a chance to perform in the Dallas Arts District. “I’ve wanted to produce it for a long time,” Cobb says in a phone interview. “It fits very well with the emotionally driven stories we like to tell.”

Besides updating classics, the company’s mission is to give actors an opportunity to be cast in roles they wouldn’t get a chance to play in conventional productions.

“I can name a myriad of male villain roles in Shakespeare I would love to play and may never get a chance to because of what I look like,” Cobb says. “I knew I wanted a cast of female identifying and non-binary artists, voices that don’t normally get to be at the forefront. ... I also knew I did not want a blond, blue-eyed Alice who looks like the Disney-Tim Burton version. We sought to cast only global majority actors in the main roles. I wanted to give people a chance to see themselves represented in a classic.”

Evan Michael Woods Natalie Haruka Ewe, left, and Marilyn Setu star as the title characters in Plague Mask Players' production of "Alice: A Variation on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland."

Natalie Haruka Ewe, a recent transplant to the area, landed the part of Alice. A film and voiceover actor, she responded to an audition ad, Cobb says, despite never having appeared in a live stage production before. Carroll is portrayed by 20-year Dallas stage veteran Marilyn Setu, who has performed with Firehouse Theatre and The Table Co\Lab, and is also a director.

The other five cast members portray multiple characters, from Alice’s parents to the animal roles to the Queen, a kind of Greek chorus of storytellers, according to Cobb. “We hold our shows to a high caliber. No one’s ever going to say we made a DEI hire. They’re going to say that was an incredible actor.”

At Belmont College, Alice: A Variation on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland was a movement-heavy piece revolving around a conversation between Carroll and Alice. Cobb went to school with the playwright, Ara Vito. Her peers were in the show, and she saw it.

Plague Mask has revised it while retaining some of the design elements, like the white Victorian undergarments that act as a base for the costumes of the supporting actors. They add pieces to signal which character they are playing at the moment, Cobb says.

“They pull the audience into the story. Then you meet Alice in the real world. Her parents are neglectful and a little verbally abusive. They leave her home alone. Lewis is a family friend who finds her in the dark with a broken mirror. He helps her open the door to go on her journey in Wonderland.”

Cobb says she wanted a simple, pared back set to match the minimalist costumes: white walls and curtains, a step unit and midstage platform. “I wanted to tell the story with light and sound and transformative actors, so the audience feels like they’re experiencing this the way Alice is. There may be times when the stage is dark and Alice is saying, ‘I can’t see’ and the audience can’t either.”

When turned at certain angles, black-wire props will disappear from view. An ambient music and noise score will produce different sounds from each of six speakers. “We’re playing with the dream-like quality of Wonderland,” she says.

Alice is staged “alley-style,” with the audience in raked bleacher seats on the two long sides of a rectangle. “There are moments of fourth-wall breaking,” Cobb says, “but largely you’re watching a very intimate play happen right in front of you.”

In addition to their full productions, Plague Mask has an incubator program for new plays and puts on workshops that help pay for the shows. Cobb, who has an MBA from Southern Methodist University, a full-time job in digital marketing and a creative consulting firm on the side, is proud that Plague Mask’s last two production turned a profit despite the fact that the company has not yet received any grant money. It allowed her to pay bonuses.

“Many of our shows have years of planning,” she says. “Alice has been in the works for three, so there was so much care and thought put into the concept.”



Details

April 17-27 at Wyly Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas. $29.50. plaguemaskplayers.org. attpac.org/event/pmp-alice.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.