Kitchen Dog co-founder Sally Vahle makes first appearance with the company in 30 years

Sally Nystuen founded Kitchen Dog Theater in 1990 with a group of fellow Southern Methodist graduate students but left after five years. She’s now making her return for a staged reading of a new dark comedy opposite Tina Parker, who joined in 1993 and is co-artistic director of the adventurous troupe that has become a cornerstone of the vibrant Dallas theater scene.

“Sally and I are playing Nicole and Beth, who each tell their side of a promising first date that goes horrifically, spectacularly sideways,” Parker says of Venus, the latest in Los Angeles writer Steve Yockey’s cycle of planet plays that includes Pluto and Mercury, the latter receiving a staged reading at Kitchen Dog’s 2016 New Works Festival. Venus is part of the festival’s 2025 edition. “I’m very excited to be working on the darkly hilarious new play with my KDT sister and KDT co-founder before she leaves Dallas.”

Courtesy of Kitchen Dog Theater Sally Nystuen with her Kitchen Dog Theater co-founder Joe Nemmers in the 1995 production of "The Pitchfork Disney," her last appearance with KDT. The show opened KDT's new home, the MacKinney Avenue Contemporary in Uptown.

Nystuen, now Sally Vahle, is soon moving back to her home state of Minnesota. Since departing Kitchen Dog, she has worked primarily at Dallas Theater Center as a member of its resident acting company. Yockey, who created the TV series The Flight Attendant and Dead Boy Detectives, will be in Dallas for rehearsals and the opening Saturday performance, which includes a talkback.

The reading in the intimate upstairs Frank’s Place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater is free, but an RSVP is required.

Details

April 5 at 2 p.m. at 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. RSVP at kitchendogtheater.org/2025-new-works-festival.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

