Uptown Players turns its annual fundraiser ‘Broadway Our Way’ into a gay Renaissance Faire

Uptown Players’ long-running annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way always puts a twist on the show tunes performed by a huge cast of local musical theater artists. Written and directed by B.J. Cleveland, with music direction by Adam C. Wright and Kelley Poche Rodriguez and choreography by Alli Betsill, this year’s theme is Gay Renaissance Faire.

The group promises genre-bending mash-ups and a bit of camp on songs from Cabaret, Rent, Pippin, Something Rotten, Groundhog Day and The Notebook, among others.

The cast features Cleveland, Erin Bowman, Tim Brawner, Peter DiCesare, Stephanie Felton, Ryan Michael Friedman, Brian Hathaway, Jacob Hemsath, Quintin Jones Jr., Elizabeth Kensek, Linda Leonard, Laura Lites, Gena Loe, David Lugo, Joanna Nchekwube, Seth Paden, Thomas Renner, Sara Shelby-Martin, Amy Stevenson, Kylie Stewart, Carlos Strudwick, Danny Vanegas, Brett Warner, Paul J. Williams and Clayton Younkin.



Details

March 27-30 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. $40-$65. www.uptownplayers.org.

