From mentally disturbed mom to sex-crazed cheerleader, Cara Serber creates memorable roles

Cara Statham Serber is one of the busiest musical theater actors in North Texas. In the past two years alone, the 50-year-old native of Wichita, Kan., has starred in more than a handful of productions, bracketed by memorable performances as mentally disturbed moms in Next to Normal and Carrie: The Musical at Theatre Three.

In both shows, Serber created complex characters out of what could’ve been sentimental or cartoonish roles. In that period, she also was assistant director of Debbie Does Dallas, a musical parody of the notorious 1978 adult film. Serber portrayed the title character 20 years ago at Kitchen Dog Theater. She had just given birth to her first daughter.

She’s currently playing Odysseus’ wife in a one-woman cabaret-style show at Stage West, backed by a five-piece band/Greek chorus. It was mounted on short notice. The Fort Worth troupe pivoted to composer Alex Bechtel’s Penelope, a riff on Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey, after having to postpone its planned production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Jeffrey Schmidt From left, Cara Statham Serber and Jordan Lage perform touching, often soul-wrenching duets as Margaret White and her daughter Carrie in Theatre Three's production of "Carrie: The Musical."

“I got a call from [executive producer] Dana Schultes,” Serber says in a Zoom interview. “She wanted to gauge my availability. It was a Thursday night. Rehearsals were starting the next Tuesday.”

Having heard about book writer Grace McLean’s concert performance last year at Joe’s Pub in New York, she was aware of the solo musical in which Penelope recounts the decades she’s spent waiting for her husband’s return from the Trojan War.

“I hadn’t done anything since Carrie, and I didn’t have anything on the horizon,” Serber says. “Every time I have a show close, and I don’t have anything in the queue — I’m not saying this with false modesty or weird humility — I am convinced I will never work again. Like it was a great run, but everyone’s figured out that I don’t really know what I’m doing, and it’s time to become a paralegal or something.”

Serber moved to Dallas in 2000. Though she was already a member of Actors’ Equity, it took three years of auditioning before she got a callback. Her breakthrough came when Uptown Players cast her in the lead role in Down South, a comedy about a Donna Reed-type character who has a sexual awakening during the Cuban missile crisis.

“It was a filthy show and I was suddenly a comedian, which I love,” she recalls. “That’s why Uptown Players will always be my home. From that, I got an agent and started being cast a lot. It just became normal for me to work. I’m not a trained belter. I offer a different kind of package. I’m an actor first. If it’s not telling a story, then I’m not interested.”

Jeffrey Schmidt Diana Goodman (Cara Serber) argues with her husband Dan (Ian Ferguson) in a scene from Theater Three's production of the award-winning 2008 pop-rock musical "Next to Normal."

I talked to Serber about Penelope and her long career. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was your upbringing like?

I was very dramatic as a kid. I grew up watching Grease and would throw myself against the wall, singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” I lived down the street from the artistic director of Music Theatre Wichita, this great regional house where lots of college kids perform during the summer. I did my first show Oliver there when I was 6. I was the littlest workhouse boy. It’s not a lie when they say, once you’ve been bitten with the bug, you can’t not do it. It’s intoxicating.

I didn’t have stage parents. I would audition for things and not get them and cry and cry and cry. And my mom would be like: “That’s it. We’re not doing this anymore. This makes you sad.” Then the Sunday newspaper would come out and I would turn to Page 3 in the Lively Arts section, where auditions were listed. There was a vibrant theater community in Wichita. I did that all through high school, and then graduated with a BFA in theater from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, which is where my daughter is now.

When did you get more serious about acting, if that’s possible?

I took voice lessons starting at 12, and that continues today. In high school, I started playing ingénues. I played Maria in The Sound of Music when I was a freshman. That was the first of nine times I played Maria. I’ve done The Sound of Music 11 times.

Evan Michael Woods Portraying a variety of characters, from a mentally disturbed mom to a sex-crazed cheerleader, Cara Statham Serber has built a memorable career on North Texas stages. Her latest role is Odysseus' wife Penelope, who does more than wait for him to return.

Can you make a living doing theater in Dallas?

You have to piece it together. First of all, it’s hard to line up that much work. Our community is full of really good actors. I probably audition with the same 10 women all the time. I love them. We all will be at the audition and go, “I hope you get it. I know you need the insurance weeks.” And we’re not lying.

Penelope was mounted on short notice. What was the process like?

I’ve never gone into a show knowing nothing about it, having never heard the music. There’s always an amount of prep that you do going into rehearsal, and there was none of that. And I’ve never done a one-woman show before, either. So this was just, well, let’s see what happens.

It’s a peek into her life. After 20 years, she’s decided to share it. It’s not just listening to her sing 10 songs about her life. It’s a storyline. It’s beautiful.

What’s she doing, besides waiting for Odysseus?

That’s what I love about it. Mythology was created by men. The stories were passed down by men. It’s very palatable for her to have just been waiting. And doesn’t that make her a good woman? But within the first 10 minutes of the show, she says, “I pray and I weave and I raise my kid and I run this city.” She’s spent 20 years developing a very full life and just happens to be waiting for him as well.

John F. Rhodes / GUIDE_NG ORG XMIT: *S0414522943* Cheerleaders (L to R) "Lisa" (Allison Tolman); "Roberta" (Mollie Millegan); "Debbie" (Cara Statham Serber); "Donna" (Mikal Evans) and "Tammy" (Leah Spillman) strike a pose during the Kitchen Dog Theater's Production of "Debbie Does Dallas" at the MAC (McKinney Avenue Contemporary) in Dallas on Thursday, October 27, 2005. 11102005xguidelive

In a blog post, you said that like Penelope you too had been waiting years to become who you are. So who are you?

I’m still figuring that out. My oldest daughter, Libby, is almost 20, and she’s majoring in musical theater. My youngest daughter, Allie, is 16. She’s my basketball player but also my manager. If there’s a show coming up that she wants me to do, she’s like, “Mom, have you emailed the artistic director yet?”

I was a stay-at-home mom most of their lives. Now my life is changing, and things are happening that weren’t in the books for me, I wasn’t planning them, and I’m discovering who I am, not as a mom, not as a wife. It’s a really neat discovery, and it runs very parallel to Penelope’s journey.

Jeffrey Schmidt Cara Serber, who stars as Diana Goodman, a woman whose bipolar disorder takes a toll on her family in Theater Three's production of the 2008 pop-rock musical "Next to Normal."

You’ve been especially busy since Next to Normal in 2023.

It came at an interesting point in my life. I had just filed for divorce. That character was at a weird point in her life. Also Libby had had Stage 4 cancer when she was 6, so all of that hit close to home. It wasn’t hard to access being in a hospital room and them talking about your kid possibly dying. But it was handled at Theatre Three with so much care and so much levity that I had the best time doing what could be super traumatic.

The character is dealing with the death of her son. You could hear people sniffling in the theater. It was hard to keep one’s composure.

It was palpable in the audience. You could feel people’s chests getting heavy. Right before intermission is when Diana has a suicide attempt. People would sometimes leave after. Because whether you’ve had a child who’s almost died, or you’ve dealt with that type of mental illness, that microscopic view of a family just hits everybody. The cool thing at Theatre Three is that it not being a proscenium stage, with the audience on all four sides, people couldn’t escape.

You’re 50, an in-between age for actresses. Too old to play moms, too young to play grandmothers.

There are better things being written for women, like Penelope, like Suffs, like POTUS, which they did at Stage West. I feel like there are new works coming out that are more representative of what a woman my age is now.

Samuel Rushen Emma Colwell plays Snow White and Cara Statham Serber is the Evil Queen in “Snow White and the Prince” at Casa Mañana.

You’ve done a lot of work at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. What’s that like?

I love it. That’s where I got my Equity card when I was 22. I went there to do The Sound of Music and and I have worked there, on and off, for almost 30 years. Some of my best friends live in Indianapolis, and it’s this incredible theater where people who are taking a break from Broadway do a show.

Do you have a good story about performing there?

I played Mary Poppins twice. One time I said that I didn’t need a dresser for the change before “A Spoonful of Sugar.” That’s the one where she’s in the little red bow tie and the white and blue skirt and apron. I was so proud of myself because I even made it out a little early. I got ready to march forward on the last verse and realized I hadn’t put the skirt on.

I had done the entire scene and three quarters of the song in my bow tie and an apron and these short bloomers. My best friend was in the audience, and she said, “I saw the moment that you realized it.” I just finished the song and acted like it wasn’t happening. I love when things like that happen, because we’re just pretending, we’re just doing skits, not curing cancer, and it gives you a great story. It shows that anything can go wrong and it doesn’t matter.

Another time, I got stuck flying from the stage to the stage manager’s booth. There was a knot in the rope, and I just hung above the audience. My mic’s not on. I can’t say anything. And then they untied the knot, and I just shot like a rocket. It was chaos.

Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News Cara Serber as Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray, a Dallas Theater Center production presented and co-produced by AT&T Performing Arts Center at Winspear Opera House.

How do you go on after something like that?

I just can’t get away from it. It’s not for the money. I can’t think of another thing I want to do.



Details

Through March 30 at 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. $50. stagewest.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.