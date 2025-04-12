© 2025 KERA News
Two actors play 20 roles in Soul Rep’s version of typically one-woman show ‘Pretty Fire’

KERA | By Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Published April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT
Renee Miche'al, left, and CD Lovehall star in Soul Rep Theatre's production of Charlayne Woodard's autobiographical play "Pretty Fire." They portray a total of 20 characters in five vignettes across three generations of Woodard's family.
Sonny Jefferson
Renee Miche'al, left, and CD Lovehall star in Soul Rep Theatre's production of Charlayne Woodard's autobiographical play "Pretty Fire." They portray a total of 20 characters in five vignettes across three generations of Woodard's family.

Since its 1992 premiere, playwright-actor Charlayne Woodard’s autobiographical one-woman show Pretty Fire has typically starred one performer in all 20 roles. Dallas’ Soul Rep Theatre is dividing the work between CD Lovehall and company member Renee Miche’al. Soul Rep co-founder and co-artistic director Tonya Holloway directs.

In five vignettes across three generations, the drama follows Woodard’s life from her premature birth in Albany, N.Y., to her upbringing in the Jim Crow South to her rise to Broadway stardom. The live performances are accompanied by scene-setting film projections for each chapter.

In a cross promotion with Theatre Three, where Soul Rep co-founder Anyika McMillan-Herod is directing another historical African American play, Intimate Apparel, ticket holders for either play receive a 15% discount to attend the other.

Details

April 11-19 at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St. $20-$30. soulrep.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
