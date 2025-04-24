Celebrate your mom on Mother’s Day at one of these special events

Whether your mom loves music, markets or museums, Dallas-Fort Worth offers plenty of events to make her feel special on Mother’s Day. Here’s your guide to where to celebrate the day in North Texas.Check individual websites for safety policies, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See D-FW for more events happening this spring and summer across D-FW.

ROOFTOP CINEMA MOM CHERI WEEKEND

Mother’s Day weekend is Mom Chéri weekend at the Rooftop Cinema in Fort Worth. It’s a celebration of the women who raised us. Enjoy beautiful views while eating muffins and drinking mimosas. Pretty Woman, Crooklyn, Freaky Friday, La La Land, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be shown.

Details: May 9-11 at Rooftop Cinema Club, Mezzanine Terrace, 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $19 to $26.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Enjoy a lavish brunch buffet provided by Wolfgang Puck Catering. Menu items include a full charcuterie spread, Belgian-style waffles, smoked Ora King salmon, New York strip steak and a mimosa bar. After brunch, enjoy a stroll among the beautiful flora.

Details: May 11 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Tickets are $149 for adults, $49 for kids under 7 and kids under 2 are free.

MOTHER’S DAY SPECIAL ON THE GRAPEVINE VINTAGE RAILROAD

Take your mom on a unique excursion and spend quality time with her aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The train will travel from Grapevine to the historic Stockyards Station in Fort Worth. With the ticket, your mom will get a rose and a special gift.

Details: May 11 from 12:40 to 7:10 p.m. at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine. Tickets range from $24 to $72.

MOTHER’S DAY MARKET AT WHITE ROCK BREWING

A fun-filled day full of shopping from local vendors and eating good food might be a fit for your mother. You can browse with Mom or pick her up a handmade craft or a delicious treat. There will be live music to enjoy while shopping.

Details: May 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at White Rock Brewing Co., 2477 N. Beckley Ave., Dallas. Free.

MOTHER’S DAY EXTRAVAGANZA FROM COMEDY MOMS

If your mom likes to laugh, take her to the standup comedy series that features national headliners and rising stars. While chuckling at the comics, you can also enjoy dinner and drinks.

Details: May 11 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at Mic Drop Comedy Plano, 7301 Lone Star Dr.Suite A-110, Plano. Tickets range from $15 to $30.

MOTHER’S DAY AT REUNION TOWER

Celebrate the special day by giving your mom a great view of the city. Inside Reunion Tower, there will be live music by indie band duo Mountain Natives and handmade crochet flowers in the Botanic Lab popup. A complimentary photo is included with the ticket.

Details: May 11 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E,Dallas. Tickets range from $19 to $40.

