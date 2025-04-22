Fiesta time: Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas-Fort Worth

Get ready for the vibrant sounds of mariachi music, mouthwatering Mexican cuisine, a lively parade and other celebrations that will fill Dallas-Fort Worth in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

One event you definitely won’t want to miss is the annual Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade, presented by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts, or OCCA.

The Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade is one of the largest and longest-running parades in North Texas. It will take place the morning of May 3.

“The Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade & Fiesta is a must-see event, offering endless fun for all ages,” Sylvana Alonzo, founding member of OCCA, said in a news release. “It’s the perfect opportunity for paradegoers to immerse themselves in the rich and vibrant Hispanic culture that contributes so greatly to the Dallas community.”

The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. at West Jefferson Boulevard and South Madison Avenue with the Parade Step Off Confetti Shoot. Then colorful parade floats will make their way down historic Jefferson Boulevard. Dance groups, people dressed in traditional Mayan and Aztec headdresses, marching bands, inflatables and more will follow.

New to the parade this year are mojiganga giant puppets. Paradegoers can cast their vote for their favorite mojiganga and take pictures with the characters.

The candy apple red 1969 Chevrolet Impala lowrider from the 1997 Selena movie will also travel the parade route. Fans can take photos with the car immediately after the parade at 11 a.m. It will be parked in front of the Selena mural at 306 S. Bishop Ave.

Along Jefferson Boulevard, there will be plenty of local vendors to explore.

Details: May 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting at 300 W. Jefferson Blvd. Free.

Here are five more ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas-Fort Worth. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.



Cinco de Mayo Fiesta , March 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park, 6635 Warren Parkway, Frisco. Free.

March 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park, 6635 Warren Parkway, Frisco. Free. Mesquite’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta of Flavor and Fun, May 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at Front Street Station, 100 W. Front St., Mesquite. Free.

Cinco in the District, April 27 from noon to 5 p.m. on Gendy Street, Fort Worth. Free.

Cinco de Mayo in Celina, May 3 from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Celina Downtown Historic Square, 141 N Ohio St., Celina. Free.

Cinco de Mayo at Traders Village, May 4 at Traders Village, 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie. Free.

