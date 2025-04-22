Turning trash to treasure, junk journaling builds community in North Texas

On any given afternoon at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, you’ll see food trucks, kids splashing in fountains and families picnicking under the sun.

But on a recent sunny Sunday afternoon, a different scene played out. Dozens of women sat in a circle with scissors, glue sticks and boxes of what might look like trash to some.

These women are part of the DFW Junk Journal Club , a growing community of North Texas individuals who gather regularly to turn their keepsakes into hand-crafted journal entries. Blending diary writing and scrapbooking, junk journaling is a trend that has taken off on TikTok in recent years. Some people enjoy it for the creative freedom it gives them, while others enjoy the sustainability.

“We're kind of hoarders, but we try to turn it into something memorable,” club founder Amanda Sapera said.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News Laura Ramos works on her journal during a meetup of the DFW Junk Journal Club at Klyde Warren Park Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Dallas.

TikTok is where Sapera discovered the art form. Videos of women building community while crafting beautiful pages filled with ticket stubs, photos and even candy wrappers flooded her timeline.

She always kept a diary as a child and recalls her mother taking countless photos for her to scrapbook with. But her hobby started to fade when she entered college.

“I was always that person that kept the random movie ticket or my old ID from college, I just didn't want to let it go,” she said.

In 2023, she decided to pick it all up again. Last December, she founded the club after noticing how many people on TikTok shared her passion.

“It's hard to make friends as an adult. I'm in my thirties. … I wanted to make friends outside of my job,” Sapera said.

About 25 people attended that first meetup in December. Since then, the club has met all over North Texas, from movie theaters in Arlington to coffee shops in Flower Mound. Over 200 people have attended various events.

At a typical gathering, attendees receive a “scrap pack” filled with reusable materials like monthly themed title cards with slots for date and location, patterned paper, fabric pieces, stickers and washi tape. Guests are welcome to bring their own craft items as well. Everyone wears a name tag, signs a guest book then dives into crafting with full creative freedom.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News Lili Garcia (center) and Anara Ickes work on their journals during a meetup of the DFW Junk Journal Club at Klyde Warren Park Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Dallas.

Some events are big monthly meetups, with up to 60 people creating together, playing games, swapping supplies and participating in giveaways. Others are virtual hangouts for those who can’t attend in person.

Journaling for Sapera has been a form of relaxation and an outlet for connecting with friends. For 30-year-old Brooke Smith, it's a new hobby. Smith started her junk journal before joining the club but has fallen in love with the community the club has provided her.

“I think anyone can benefit from finding somewhere that they belong, and that's kind of something special about the junk journal club,” Smith said.

Smith uses her journal to document milestones and memories such as her 30th birthday trip to Nashville with her girlfriends and cozy date nights with her boyfriend. She layers photos, book quotes and keepsakes like receipts into detailed, vintage-style journal entries.

“It's kind of a way to repurpose things that would otherwise be waste or maybe not even significant at all,” Smith said. “It gives them a purpose.”

For Judy Hendricks, junk journaling offers a therapeutic outlet.

Hendricks incorporates journaling into her internal family systems therapy, a psychotherapy used for people living with dissociative identity disorder where they talk or address their different personalities. She uses her journal to express how she’s feeling through pictures, colors and different items.

Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News Mariah Perez works on a journal during a meetup of the DFW Junk Journal Club at Klyde Warren Park Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Dallas.

“The other day I was struggling a little bit and one of my [personalities] feels like she's in a cave,” Hendricks said. “So that's where I got the pictures of the cave and the colors are kind of dark. It helps me to communicate with my therapists.”

Sapera is happy people in the club have found comfort sharing such personal entries with each other and excited to see the group continue to grow.

“It’s a way to grow through your life and also preserve the growth that you've done,” she said.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

