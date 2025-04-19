Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to appear at TITAS gala alongside ballerinas, modern dancers

Along with the typical lineup of ballerinas, danseurs and modern movers, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are part of this year’s TITAS fundraising gala, Command Performance. The group will perform its traditional pre-game routine “Thunderstruck” to the AC/DC song.

“I’ve been thinking about how we need to celebrate success in the commercial world, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are the best at what they do,” says TITAS director Charles Santos. “They will be fun and fabulous in the gala.”

The rest of the program features a dozen classical and contemporary solos and duets by members of some of the top dance companies in the country. Several are making their first appearance at Command Performance, including Dylan Wald and Elle Macy of Pacific Northwest Ballet. Wald will perform Jessica Lang’s The Calling and partner with Macy for pas de deux from Edwaard Liang’s The Veil Between Worlds and Benjamin Millepied’s Appassionata.

The others making their gala debuts are Misa Kuranaga of San Francisco Ballet and former American Ballet Theatre member Daniil Simkin, who will perform the famous White Swan and Le Corsaire duets.

Returning are Adji Cissoko and Shuaib Elhassan of Alonzo King LINES Ballet in pas de deux from King’s Deep River and Ma mère l’Oye; Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s Christian Burse in Dwight Rhoden’s Growth (A Part of a Bigger Picture) and Jae Man Joo’s Cry Me; and MOMIX’s Heather Magee and Jason Williams in Moses Pendleton’s Millennium Skiva, Magee and Seah Hagen in Pendleton’s Baths of Caracalla and Hagen in Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn’s The Wind Up.



Details

April 26 at 6 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. $50-$190. attpac.org. Sponsorships available at titas.org/command-performance.

