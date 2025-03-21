Bruce Wood Dance rounds up country band and Broadway stars for gala evoking cowboy culture

Fort Worth native Bruce Wood grew up around country Western music and its attending cowboy culture. One of the late choreographer’s most evocative pieces about his roots is Cowboy Songs, which his namesake troupe is reviving for its 15th Anniversary Performance and Gala with special guest stars.

Members of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas will perform the 2003 work, set to music by such Texas artists as Michael Martin Murphey, Lyle Lovett, Wylie Gustafson and the Dixie Chicks, at Gilley’s Dallas in the Cedars neighborhood. They will be backed by Broadway composer/pianist Joseph Thalken, Broadway star and vocalist Jeremy Landon Hays, Fort Worth singer-accordionist Ginny Mac and a five-piece band.

The fundraiser features a Texas-themed cocktail reception and dinner, open bar and premium assigned seating for VIP ticket-holders. Regular tickets include general admission seats and an after-party with midway games, line dancing, carnival food and cash bar.

The company is honoring longtime patrons Read and Steve Gendler with the 2025 Bruce Award. The Gendlers joined the board of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas in 2010, chaired three previous galas and hosted salons at their North Dallas home before the group opened its own studio in the Design District. Read Gendler, a certified Pilates instructor, trained Wood at her studio.



Details

March 29 at 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. Single VIP tickets, $500-$1,200, $6,000 for a table of eight and $12,000 for a table of 10. Regular admission, $150-$200. brucewooddance.org.

