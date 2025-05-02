Dallas artist gives a historic Jefferson Boulevard mural a makeover for Cinco de Mayo

Dallas artist Jesus Alba has restored a beloved mural at Jerry’s Supermarket on Jefferson Boulevard, just in time for Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts selected Alba to refresh the piece, originally created to honor the Battle of Puebla – the May 5, 1862, victory when the Mexican army defeated the French during the Second French Intervention.

Today, the mural serves as a vibrant reminder of Mexican heritage and pride for parade attendees celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Bishop Arts.

Coalition founder Silvana Avila Alonzo said she picked Alba because he stood out not just for his talent but for his deep ties to the community.

“It's a reflection of who they are, the beauty of our culture, the heritage that we all should celebrate because it is a rich heritage,” Alonzo said.

Alba is known for creating murals and installations that celebrate Latin culture through the Latino Arts Project. The rectangular, 20-foot-long artwork stretches across the side of Jerry’s Supermarket and portrays Aztec warriors dancing, the Texas and Mexico flags overlapping each other and also highlights modern life with lowriders and the Dallas skyline.

Alba said he recalls visiting Jefferson Boulevard every weekend growing up, and he wanted to preserve the original elements while adding his own personal touch. He added a battle scene to emphasize the historic roots of the holiday.

“It all comes back full circle. Getting the opportunity, it's a blessing. It's surreal, it’s living a dream,” Alba said.

The restoration took Alba four days to complete, adding to the 20 murals he already has around the area. He hopes his efforts to give back to the city will inspire others, as well.

“It's way more important that I'm leaving my mark, so that hopefully I can inspire other young kids or other people that have the same goals and ambitions as me,” he said.

