13 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around North Texas



Festival season in North Texas is in full swing with one of the most popular springtime celebrations happening this weekend. That’s right, Cinco de Mayo is upon us.

Here’s a little history behind the day: First, it's not Mexican Independence Day. The yearly celebration held on May 5 (hence the name) actually commemorates Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The second thing you need to know is that apart from various festivals and reenactments of the battle in the City of Puelba, Cinco de Mayo isn't really celebrated in Mexico. The holiday gained traction in the 1980s in the United States because of advertising by beer, wine, and tequila companies. You could say that beer companies did for Cinco de Mayo what chocolate companies did for Valentine’s Day.

Whatever the reason for its popularity, Cinco de Mayo is a great excuse to celebrate Mexican American culture and springtime in Texas.

You can find tons of Cinco de Mayo events happening this weekend around the North Texas area on the Go See DFW calendar.

PARADES & FESTIVALS

DALLAS CINCO DE MAYO PARADE & FESTIVAL

Where: Intersection of 200 W. Jefferson Blvd. & 300 S. Madison Ave

When: May 4, 9:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Presented by the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts this annual parade is billed as the largest Cinco de Mayo parade in North Texas with over 20,000 in attendance. The festival that follows has deejay music, ballet folklorico dancers, food trucks and lots vendors and storefronts along Jefferson Boulevard selling everything from ice cream to quinceañera dresses.

DENTON CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Where: Denton Fairgrounds N. Carroll Blvd. Denton

When: May 3-5

Cost: Free

This 3-day family-friendly festival kicks off with a parade that starts Azteca Meat Market on Sherman Street and ends at the North Texas Fairgrounds. The festival portion features folkloric dance, live music, various food vendors, and children’s activities.

ELLIS COUNTY CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Where: Downtown Waxahachie – South Elm St. and West Main St., Waxahachie

When: May 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Ellis County Courthouse comes alive with food & beverage, music, shopping, dancing, a kid's area, and more! Musical performances include Mariachi Amatitlán, Las Fenix, Tristan Ramos, Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers, Puro Party Productions, and David Lee Garza with Los Musicales.

GRAND PRAIRIE CINCO DE MAYO PARADE

Where: Grand Prairie City Hall – 300 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

When: May 4, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Join the City of Grand Prairie on Saturday for the annual celebration of culture, heritage and unity. The parade steps off Saturday morning on Main Street near City Hall.

MESQUITE’S CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION

Where: Front Street Station – 100 W Front St., Mesquite

When: May 4 from noon. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

The City of Mesquite teams up with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite to host a day-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. The party includes a kid's zone, inflatable bull riding, Folklorico dancing, and live music from Sabor Puro Cumbia. While you're there, see if you have what it takes to win the jalapeño-eating contest.

CINCO DE MAYO AT GRANDSCAPE

Where: Grandscape – 5752 Grandscape Blvd. The Colony

When: May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grandscape’s Cinco de Mayo celebration is filled with music, food, and fun. Enjoy Ballet Folklorico performances, a Mariachi band and a Latin party band on the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn.

MUSIC

FIESTA DE MUSICA AT THE VILLAGE

Where: The Village – 5605 Village Glen Dr., Dallas

When: May 5 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10-$100

Head to the Glen Lawn at The Village this Cinco de Mayo party. Enjoy tacos, margaritas, beats from DJ Serb and live music from two tribute bands: Grupo La Flor, A Tribute to Selena Quintanilla, and Voz Descalza, A Tribute to Shakira.

CINCO DE MAYO BLOCK PARTY

Where: Revelers Hall – 412 N. Bishop Ave., Dallas

When: May 5 from 2 p.m. to midnight

Cost: $6

Reveler's Hall in Oak Cliff hosts the musical talents of De Lago (Salsa, Rumba, Latin Jazz & Pop), Sabor Puro (Cumbia and Latin), and DJ Oscar Lozada (Reggaeton & Latin) for its Cinco de Mayo Block Party. While you're there, enjoy Mexican cuisine from Coco's Fire & Ice.

CINCO DE MAYO TRIBUTE TO SELENA

Where: Ferris Wheelers Live – 1950 Market Center Blvd., Dallas

When: May 5 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 for a single ticket, $40 for a table

Ferris Wheeler’s in the Design District hosts the Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda for its Cinco de Maya celebration. Hear all the hits from the Queen of Tejano while you enjoy barbeque on a 7000-square-foot patio complete with twinkle lights and a Ferris wheel you can ride.

FESTIVAL CINCO DE MAYO

Where: Fair Park – 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: May 5 gates open at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a day full of live music at Fair Park. Hear performances from Grupo Duelo, Los Huracanes del Norte, La Maquinaria Nortena, Polo Urias, Los Viejones de Linares, Conjunto Azabache and many more.

ARTS & CRAFTS

CINCO DE MAYO GRAZING BOARD WORKSHOP

Where: Reunion Tower – 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

When: May 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Learn how to create a charcuterie board for your Cinco de Mayo party while enjoying the view of Dallas at 470 feet. This workshop from Grazed & Infused teaches you the basic skills needed to make a charcuterie board, do’s and don’ts, and how to pick the right flavor profiles, color combos and traditional foods for the perfect a Cinco de Mayo-themed board.

LOTERIA SIP N PAINT

Where: AT&T Discovery District – 1212 Jackson St., Dallas

When: May 5 from 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $40

Grab a friend and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Loteria Sip n Paint night in the AT&T Discovery District. The workshop includes a pre-drawn canvas & supplies.

CINCO DE MAYO CRAFT PARTY

Where: Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery - 219 E Hickory St., Denton

When: May 5 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14

Join Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery on Cinco de Mayo for an afternoon of creativity and cultural exploration. Craft a Ojo de Dios medallion, which is a symbol of protection and good luck, or make a Frida Kahlo-inspired tissue paper flower headband as you enjoy a cocktail or mocktail from the bar. The family-friendly event is come and go.

