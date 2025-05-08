Summer concerts return: Dallas Symphony leads lineup of outdoor concert series across D-FW

Woodwinds, strings, brass and percussion may soon fill the summer air at a park near you in North Texas.

First, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concert Series will make its return on Memorial Day, May 26.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing the community come together to experience the joy and magic of live music,” Michelle Miller Burns, Ross Perot president and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, said.

During May and June, there will be five free concerts open to the public. These symphony performances, each starting at 8:15 p.m., will be cycling through multiple parks around the city.

The Memorial Day concert at Flag Pole Hill, near White Rock Lake Trail, will kick off the series. At this concert, patriotic songs like America the Beautiful will be played alongside a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. If there is inclement weather at this show, the concert will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

All of the performances will be led by DSO’s assistant conductor Shira Samuels- Schragg, who will conduct the orchestra in playing film and TV scores at the June performances. Expect songs from West Side Story, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and ET: Adventures on Earth at June’s performances.

Here’s a look at a complete list of shows:



May 26 at Flag Pole Hill, 8015 Doran Circle, Dallas.

June 6 at Exall Park, 3501 Live Oak St., Dallas.

June 7 at Kidd Springs Park, 711 West Canty St., Dallas.

June 10 at Fretz Park, 6950 Belt Line Road, Dallas.

June 12 at Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Road, Dallas.

DETAILS : The concerts will be held on May 26, June 6, 7, 10 and 12 at 8:15 p.m at multiple parks around Dallas. Free.

Here are five more concert series happening across North Texas during the summer. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar as new events are often added.



Grapevine Main Live!, every Friday through June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Plaza, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Free.

every Friday through June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Peace Plaza, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Free. Rockwall Concert by the Lake series , every Thursday through July 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Harbor, 2059 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall. Free.

, every Thursday through July 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Harbor, 2059 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall. Free. Safari Nights at the Dallas Zoo , every Saturday through June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas. Tickets range from $20.50 to $24.25 for adults and $17.50 to $20.50 for kids.

, every Saturday through June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas. Tickets range from $20.50 to $24.25 for adults and $17.50 to $20.50 for kids. Cool Thursdays at the Dallas Arboretum , every Thursday through June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for guests and $30 for kids 12 and under.

, every Thursday through June 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for guests and $30 for kids 12 and under. Sounds of Lewisville , every Tuesday through July 1 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville. Free.

, every Tuesday through July 1 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville. Free. Legacy West — Live Music Series , every Saturday through June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Legacy West, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.