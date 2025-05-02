New design book highlights the work of Dallas’ Studio Thomas James

A philosophy of beauty can mean many things to many people, but in the lexicon of local design firm Studio Thomas James, it encompasses a fusion of vivid color, rich textures and luxe materials.

Highlighted in /be-spōk/: A Philosophy of Beauty: A Diverse Collective of Designers Boldly Defining the Aesthetic Spectrum (Benton Buckley Books), Thomas James’ “Bold on Beverly” project delivers all of the above with an aesthetic rooted in classical details.

Benton Buckley Books "/be-spōk/: A Philosophy of Beauty: A Diverse Collective of Designers Boldly Defining the Aesthetic Spectrum" highlights the work of 30 boundary-pushing international interior designers.

In an era where beige reigns supreme, Thomas James founder Philip Thomas Vanderford’s work stands out. It’s a bit surprising to learn this is his firm’s first appearance in a book on design (even if he has been featured everywhere from Architectural Digest to D Home).

“The fact we chose that very colorful installation had more to do with its uniqueness — it has this playfulness to it,” says author and publisher Beth Benton Buckley. “It’s not the safest [project] — there are a lot of other palettes to choose from that are just as breathtakingly beautiful — but we chose the bold one.”

Citing the designer’s successful collaboration with a colorful client on Beverly Drive in Highland Park, Buckley felt she had to include the project, giving Vanderford a well-deserved moment of recognition in his 18-year career.

Studio Thomas James Philip Thomas Vanderford, the founder of Studio Thomas James, is known for his use of vivid colors, rich textures and luxe materials.

And, as Vanderford is at the point in his career when he can devote himself entirely to “things that inspire me and challenge me,” this may not be the last publication featuring his work.

Describing /be-spōk/ as “the perfect entrée to putting my foot in the water of publishing,” he has been inspired to gather a collection of his most successful projects for a tome he plans to publish in the next few years.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

