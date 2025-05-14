Afro Air Festival debuts in Dallas to honor African diaspora

When first-generation Eritrean American Weyni Kahsay was a child, she looked forward to the moments she could dance in traditional Eritrean dresses, surrounded by the sounds, smells and colors of her culture.

Now, Kahsay is offering that same feeling to Dallasites.

“I was once that kid that attended events showcasing my culture, and so I think that it just made me happy and really proud to be able to showcase my culture,” she said

Kahsay is the founder of Afro Air Festival, a new event happening this weekend at Fair Park. The festival aims to celebrate the diversity of the African diaspora by including Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latin, African American and African diaspora cultures through music, dance, food, art and education.

“We should be all celebrating each other together versus just having everything kind of divided,” Kahsay said.

Weyni Kahsay / The Dallas Morning News Afro Air Festival attendees can expect Black-owned food vendors and performances from DJs, poets and African drum circles.

Kahsay was inspired by Asmara Expo, a major Eritrean celebration held annually in Asmara. The timing of Afro Air is no coincidence, aligning with Asmara Expo and Africa Day, celebrated on May 25.

“It just gives us a reason to continue celebrating all month,” She said. “We should be celebrating it all month, all year.”

Festivalgoers can expect performances from singer April Sha’Lil, poet Daylan Burgess and a drum circle from the African Village Drummers. DJs will keep the energy up throughout Fair Park while guests explore the work of visual artists such as Nigerian photographer Inyang Essien and Ghanaian painter Nii Narku Thompson. Food vendors include Belizean Jewels and Fusion Vibes.

Kahsay said the festival centers on African creators and their culture as a way to keep those traditions alive for future generations. She hopes North Texans leave with new connections and a deeper appreciation for the diversity within the Black community

“This is my chance to learn, and I hope everybody comes into this space feeling that way or leaving with that,” she said.

Details:

May 17 at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. $12.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.