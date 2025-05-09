Teatro Dallas taps newcomer Alyssa Carrasco to direct coming of age story ‘El Otro’

Alyssa Carrasco starred in two of the most compelling local productions of the past couple of years, Is Edward Snowden Single? at Second Thought Theatre and Cloud Tectonics at Teatro Dallas. Now she’s making her professional directing debut.

A 2021 graduate of the theater program at the University of Oklahoma, she was approached by Teatro Dallas producer Mac Welch after he saw her work in Snowden, Carrasco says. She knew of the company but had never seen one of their productions or auditioned for a show.

Long a home for emerging artists, the 40-year-old troupe has rededicated itself to that mission, including the festival Nuevo Mundo, which pairs experienced directors with newcomers. The opportunity for Carrasco is also part of the plan. She was the assistant director of this season’s opening show, Time Stands Still, and was asked to choose a play to direct herself as the closer.

“I totally expected them to give me a play they wanted to do, but they gave me full creative liberty,” Carrasco says in a phone interview. “Mac told me, ‘Do anything that speaks to you.’ I love Latino theater so I knew I wanted to do a play about my culture. Octavio Solis does a lot of plays set in El Paso, which is where my mom is from. When I was growing up, we were always there. So I read a bunch of his work, and the one that spoke to me was El Otro.”

Frederick Ezeala and Mac Welch From left, Alex Camacho, Bethany Mejorado, Zarina Garza and Eduardo Velez III, cast members of Teatro Dallas' production of "El Otro."

Solis received his master’s degree from a Trinity University program at Dallas Theater Center and got his first big break from Teatro Dallas. In 1987, the company commissioned him to write Man of the Flesh. It premiered the following year. He has gone on to a fruitful career, with productions of his two dozen plays from San Francisco to Chicago to New York.

In Dallas alone, his work has been seen at the Theater Center, Undermain Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theater and Cara Mia Theatre.

El Otro is a surreal, harrowing tale about a 13-year-old girl who’s forced to choose between her two fathers. She’s being picked up from her housepainter-turned-drug-dealer birth father by her mother’s straitlaced new husband. But the journey goes awry with an unscheduled stop to retrieve a present.

Courtesy of Alyssa Carrasco Alyssa Carrasco

“I would describe it as a dark coming-of-age story,” Carrasco says. “It’s about a girl trying to find her identity and her past, how she came to be. It’s scarily similar to my life because I come from a split family and the most stable thing is my mother. I really related to the character being stuck in the middle. Her mother is too. They’re also stuck between a land of reality and the land that we call el otro.”

Born in Irving and raised in Arlington, Carrasco came to theater during her freshman year of high school. She had planned to study journalism but something didn’t feel right.

“I had this gut feeling that I needed to change my schedule and enroll in theater,” she says. “I’d never done it before. But once I started doing things in class, the teacher told me, ‘You’re good at this.’ I said, ‘Oh, my God, thank you. I’ve never been good at anything.’ ”

At OU, her stepfather’s alma mater, she majored in acting and took classes in directing and dramaturgy. She got the chance to direct Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright José Rivera’s Marisol. Rivera is also the author of Cloud Tectonics.

In Teatro Dallas’ production of the play last year, Carrasco appeared opposite another great local Latino actor, Omar Padilla. Their characters fall in love during a monumental rainstorm in Los Angeles. Her next acting gig is in Shakespeare Dallas’ production of The Taming of the Shrew this fall.

Frederick Ezeala and Mac Welch Alex Camacho in Teatro Dallas' production of Octavio Solis' "El Otro."

“Acting is extremely cathartic for me, to express all these feelings that a person goes through, whether it’s pain, guilt, loss, to the happiest of feelings.” she says. “I’m very bubbly and like to be happy in front of people, so the stage is where I get to release all of them. It feels like flying. Directing, I have to put on a different persona because I’m five-foot. I’m super peppy. I’m a girl. It all falls on you if something goes right, if something goes wrong. I kind of like that challenge.”

Carrasco thought about moving to New York or L.A. after graduating from college but decided it made more financial sense to return to North Texas, at least for the time being. For a while, she was living with her mother and stepfather in Arlington. Now she’s on her own in Dallas.

“I’ve learned that whatever plan I’m going to make, it’s going to get sidetracked,” she says. “Right now, I’m comfortable in Dallas. But I don’t think that I can go my full life without trying a big city eventually.”

Details

El Otro runs May 16-31 at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St. $25. teatrodallas.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.