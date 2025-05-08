Ochre House satirizes political landscape in new play about narcissistic oligarch

Politics are usually buried beneath the plots of Ochre House Theater’s musical plays, all written by company members. But artistic director Matthew Posey’s latest dark satire, Moving Creatures, appears to be a more overt take on current events. He portrays Baron Leopold Verdugo, a narcissistic oligarch surrounded by his four monstrous creations, a coven of women with names like Murderous Maive and Stabby Abby who have fallen victim to his reckless behavior and now seek revenge.

Trent Stephenson Quinn Coffman, Lauren Massey, Polly Maynard and Kate Fisher play the monstrous creations of a narcissistic oligarch in Matthew Posey's "Moving Creatures" at Ochre House Theater.

Moving Creatures is set in the Gilded Age, when greed has turned a once beautiful region into a wasteland. Among the design elements at Ochre House’s intimate storefront performance space in Exposition Park are moving sets, talking portraits and constantly changing gardens and grand halls. Promotional materials quote political theorist Hannah Arendt: “The death of human empathy is one of the earliest and most telling signs of a culture about to fall into barbarism.”

Details

May 9-24 at 8:15 p.m. at 825 Exposition Ave. $14-$27. Pay what you can on May 12. ochrehousetheater.org.

