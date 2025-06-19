For Juneteenth, this new doc honors the legacy of Dallas’ Pan African Connection Bookstore

To close out Juneteenth weekend, the Pan-African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center will host a second screening of the film At The Pan-African Connection at Angelika Film Center. The documentary explores the legacy of the historic South Dallas institution.

“It's a story about us, for us,” said Anthony Asota, who made the film.

The film centers the bookstore's deep cultural and historical significance to the Black community in Dallas. Through interviews with prominent Black leaders in North Texas, Asota highlights the power of and resilience of one of the city’s most iconic Black-owned institutions. He said his goal is to provide a roadmap for future generations to better understand their Black heritage.

“I could leave something behind that could help [others] solve those puzzles in their head,” Asota said.

Asota, a Dallas native, said he grew up confused about his Black heritage. This confusion grew into frustration as he became more socially and politically aware. This launched a journey to better understand Black history and reclaim his heritage. He started researching at the Pan-African Bookstore and Resource Center. He quickly learned about the store’s legacy and believed it deserved recognition on screen.

“It's a film that helps black Americans understand themselves just a little bit better,” he said. “It shows it from a perspective of something locally that you can actually touch and be a part of.”

This special Juneteenth screening will include a panel discussion moderated by Leah Frazier. Panelists include Adjwoa Tyehimba, the co-owner of Pan-African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center, and Jerry Hawkins, the former executive director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, an organization that seeks to address racism in Dallas to create a more inclusive city.

“Juneteenth is not just remembering our past,” Asota said. “But understanding that we have a responsibility to our ancestors and our elders, the people who have gotten us this way.”

Details

June 22 at Angelika Film Center & Cafe, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. $15.85. eventbrite.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.