Where to celebrate Juneteenth in North Texas

Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19, commemorates when the news of slavery's abolition finally reached Texas. Enslaved people in Texas learned they were free two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday was led by activist Opal Lee, a Fort Worth resident. It became officially recognized in 2021, and Lee is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Here are some Juneteenth events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth, including concerts, celebrations and a walk with Lee herself.

OPAL’S WALK OF FREEDOM

Celebrate Juneteenth alongside the person who fought so hard to make it into a national holiday. Walk right beside the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, on a 2.5-mile route around Fort Worth. Funds raised from the event will be used to fund the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.

Details : June 19 at 9 a.m. at Farrington Field, 1501 North University Drive,

Fort Worth. Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

JUNETEENTH FASHION SHOW

In honor of 160 years of Juneteenth, the fourth annual Juneteenth Fashion Show will be hosted outdoors at Legacy West. Fashion from Black American creators will be shown on a runway, paying tribute to the contributions of their community. After the fashion show, a dance party will follow. Come dressed in all white to honor the past, present and future. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Details: June 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall,

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. Tickets range from $23.59 to $40.47.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT GRANDSCAPE

Test your trivia skills and see if you can answer questions about the hottest trends in Black culture. After that, dance to live music from Urban Trivia.

Details: June 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Stage & Lawn, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free.

FAIR PARK JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL OF SERVICE

Participants will spend a whole day doing community service and volunteering in honor of Juneteenth. Participants can help in cleaning up the streets, painting murals and planting landscapes with their fellow neighbors. There will also be DJs spinning sets and food trucks.

Details : June 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fair Park Automobile Building and amphitheater, 1010 First Ave., Dallas. Free.

BEST SOUTHWEST JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL

Listen and dance to performances by funk group Zapp, NTense the Band and Chadney Christle. There will be local vendors selling art and homemade goods. Kids can also enjoy bouncing in inflatable jumping balloons and get their faces painted.

Details : June 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Grimes Park, 501 E. Wintergreen Road, DeSoto. Free.

FREEDOM VIBES CONCERT SERIES

On the first night, Orchestra Noir will be performing their blend of classical music with hip-hop and R&B at the Juneteenth celebration being hosted at Bass Hall. The next night’s performance will be by the O’Jays and the Whispers.

Details : June 19 through 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thurs. and 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fri. at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $48.90 to $285.90.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION CONCERT

Members of Dallas College, North Lake Jazz Ensemble and their special guests will pay tribute to Black American musical traditions. The concert will feature songs from composers William Grant Still and H. Leslie Adams.

Details : June 18 at 7 p.m. at Dallas College North Lake Campus Performance Hall, 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving. Free.

ARLINGTON JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

In Arlington, listen to a free performance by New Orleans funk powerhouse Big Sam’s Funky Nation. He will play a blend of funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop. The event is free, but any donations will go to the young Black men living in Arlington through academic enrichment, mentoring and business training.

Details : June 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington. Free.

36TH TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your boots and cowboy hat and learn about the contributions Black Americans made in settling the Wild West. Cheer on the talented Black cowboys and cowgirls as they compete for cash prizes in various events. Bronco and bullriding, calf- and steer-roping, barrel-racing and Pony Express relay races are some of the competitions they’ll compete in.

Details : July 26 at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum, 1438 Coliseum Drive, Dallas. Tickets range from $15 to $43.

