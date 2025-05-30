Where to take dad for Father’s Day in North Texas

Want to give your dad a special Father’s Day? Take him on a train ride from the Grapevine Vintage Railroad to the Fort Worth Stockyards via the Historic Cotton Belt Route.

The ride transports passengers along a scenic route through six Tarrant County cities on a 1953 GP-7 diesel locomotive and two 1958 FL9 diesel locomotives.

Once the train arrives at the Stockyards, passengers can explore the area for around two hours, enough time to enjoy a meal or a drink at one of the restaurants.

Each ticket includes a gift for dad. There will also be special craft brews and concessions to purchase.

Grapevine is also home to another Father’s Day event: the Father-Son Field Day hosted by Grapevine Parks and Recreation.

Teams will compete in a game show-style competition. Activities start in the morning, and father-son duos can take part in games and tackle an obstacle courses. Lunch and water will be provided to the teams. Kids must be 3 and up to participate.

Details : June 15 from 12:40 to 7:10 p.m. at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 707 S. Main St., Grapevine. Tickets are $28 to $72.

Details : June 7 from 8:45 to 11 a.m. at Parr Park, 3000-3098 Parr Lane, Grapevine. Tickets are $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.

