Where to take dad for Father’s Day in North Texas
Want to give your dad a special Father’s Day? Take him on a train ride from the Grapevine Vintage Railroad to the Fort Worth Stockyards via the Historic Cotton Belt Route.
The ride transports passengers along a scenic route through six Tarrant County cities on a 1953 GP-7 diesel locomotive and two 1958 FL9 diesel locomotives.
Once the train arrives at the Stockyards, passengers can explore the area for around two hours, enough time to enjoy a meal or a drink at one of the restaurants.
Each ticket includes a gift for dad. There will also be special craft brews and concessions to purchase.
Grapevine is also home to another Father’s Day event: the Father-Son Field Day hosted by Grapevine Parks and Recreation.
Teams will compete in a game show-style competition. Activities start in the morning, and father-son duos can take part in games and tackle an obstacle courses. Lunch and water will be provided to the teams. Kids must be 3 and up to participate.
Details: June 15 from 12:40 to 7:10 p.m. at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 707 S. Main St., Grapevine. Tickets are $28 to $72.
Details: June 7 from 8:45 to 11 a.m. at Parr Park, 3000-3098 Parr Lane, Grapevine. Tickets are $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.
Here are seven more events to take your dad to on Father’s Day. Check individual websites for safety policies, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See D-FW for more events taking place this summer across D-FW.
- Father’s Day Brews at Juniper Village at Preston Hollow, 3 p.m. June 14 at the Juniper Village Dining Room, 12400 Preston Road, Dallas. Free.
- Fort Worth Zoo Father’s Day Cookout, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at the Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Pkwy., Fort Worth. Ticket prices TBA.
- Lockwood Distilling Co. Father’s Day Market, noon to 5 p.m. June 15 at the Lockwood Distilling Co., 506 Lockwood Dr., Richardson. Free.
- Father’s Day: Grilling with Dad at Central Market, 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Central Market, 5750 E. Lovers Lane, Dallas. Admission is $99.88.
- “Mi Querido Viejo” A Father’s Day Concert, 6 p.m. June 15 at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., Arlington. Tickets range from $35 to $80.
- Second Annual Dad Games at Dave and Busters, 1 p.m. June 15 at Dave and Busters, 425 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington. Admission is $27.13 to $33.03.
- The Father’s Day All-Star Smooth Jazz Groove, 6 p.m., June 15 at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. Tickets range from $58 to $218.
