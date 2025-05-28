The Texas Music Revolution festival returns for its 29th year in the heart of McKinney.

The festival is for all ages, and folks are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs for the outdoor concerts. But don’t leave anything overnight because they will be thrown away.

The two-day festival moved to McKinney in 2021. Many well-known and up-and-coming artists and bands will perform at one of the 20 stages across downtown. The shows will be inside the Guitar Sanctuary, Tupps Brewery and other local bars and restaurants around the town square.

The headliners of the festival are American folk rock band Dawes, who will play on Friday night, and country-Americana band Flatland Calvary, performing on Saturday night. Other performers include the Wilder Blue, Silverada, Lola Kirke, Jamie Richards, Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights, Taylor Hunnicutt and many others.

There is parking available. Tickets are separated into single-day tickets for just Friday or Saturday, weekend passes and VIP weekend passes.

Details : June 6-7 from 3:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. Admission ranges from $68.13 to $340.92. Kids nine and under are free.

