Where to celebrate Pride Month in North Texas

Pride Month is observed around the world in June, and Dallas-Fort Worth has an array of ways to observe the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Here’s a list of parades, block parties, exhibits and festivals honoring Pride Month in North Texas:

DALLAS PRIDE PARADE

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies will march one mile from the Fair Park Coliseum to the Hall of State while paradegoers cheer them on. The parade’s theme for 2025 is “Pride Is My Right.”

Details : June 15 from 2 to 5:15 p.m. at Fair Park, Dallas. Free.

DALLAS PRIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL AT FAIR PARK

Celebrate Pride Month at the annual two-day festival happening in Fair Park. There will be over 300 vendors and live music on five stages. This year’s headliner is singer CeCe Peniston, who is best known for her signature song, “Finally.” Other performers include Aquaria, Lardi B, Ha Sizzle and Jordy.

Details : June 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fair Park, Dallas. Admission on June 14 is $10 for ages 13 and up and free on June 15.

BADGE OF PRIDE: FROM SILENCE … TO CELEBRATION!

Learn about queer activism, identity and pride from the early 20th century to today at the largest exhibition of LGBTQ+ history in Texas. Check out rare artifacts from around the globe, including memorabilia from the gay liberation movement. The exhibition also features plaques of personal stories from the AIDS crisis.

Details : June 6-Sept. 28 at the Irving Archives and Museum, 801 W. Irving Blvd., Irving. Open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for children, seniors and military, and $7 for adults.

PRIDE BLOCK PARTY DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT

The Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and the Crow Museum of Asian Art will celebrate their eighth annual Pride Block Party. There will be pride-themed tours throughout the museums, performances and film showings. Expect performances from Uptown Players, DJ Dezi-5 and Bruce Wood Dance.

Details : June 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight in the Dallas Arts District, Dallas. Free.

PRIDE IN BLOOM

The Dallas Arboretum will host a family-friendly day for Pride Month where guests can listen to DJ Dezi 5 and pianist Brianne Sargent play music as they browse a vendor market. The evening festivities are just for adults, and there will be live performances by Sam Cormier, DJ Frances Jay, Kameron Ross and Kevin Hawkins. There will also be a classic chassis car display.

Details : June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Tickets are $25.95 for adults and $21.95 for kids.

TRINITY PRIDE FEST

This celebration will feature live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities, pride parade and block party celebration. Pets are welcome as well.

Details : June 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. on South Main Street, Fort Worth. Free.

PRIDE MESQUITE FAMILY FESTIVAL 2025

Find a family-friendly event featuring performances from drag queens. There will also be other live performances by local artists, vendors, food trucks and a raffle.

Details : May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paschall Park, 1001 New Market Road, Mesquite. Free.

