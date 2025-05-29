New music festival coming to Klyde Warren Park

There’s a new event heading to Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park. The park, which bridges the city’s Uptown area with its downtown, will host the first Choctaw Cover-to-Cover Music Festival on May 31.

The ticketed event will bring together eight cover bands for a day filled with live music, along with food trucks, drinks, games, wine tastings and 20 boho vendors selling handmade jewelry, home goods, art and more. Attendees can bring blankets or low-profile lawn chairs and stake out seating.

The Cover-to-Cover Music Festival is a new fundraiser benefiting the nonprofit park, the second after Klyde Warren Park’s annual Party in the Park. Proceeds go toward keeping the park clean, safe and packed with free activities, such as concerts and fitness classes, throughout the year, said Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park’s president and CEO.

“My favorite part of every park event is seeing so many different people come together to share a common experience,” said Sawers. “Klyde Warren Park really has become Dallas’ town square.”

The Barley House, a restaurant and bar near Southern Methodist University, has assisted Klyde Warren Park in assembling its lineup of cover bands, Sawers said.The tribute bands will represent a variety of genres, with acts performing popular songs by artists such as Taylor Swift, Prince, Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty.

“We curated the lineup to make sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” Sawers said.

Sawers shared more about the musical festival in the following Q&A.

1. Who should attend your event?

Anyone who loves music, loves Klyde Warren Park and wants to kick off summer with a fun day outdoors — before it gets too hot!

2. What makes your event unique?

This is one of the only days of the year when you can enjoy a private, fenced-in experience in Klyde Warren Park. It’s your chance to have the run of the place with no lines and lots of fun extras.

3. What led you to create this kind of music festival now?

After years of successful concerts and private events, we wanted to try something bigger and more accessible. A tribute band festival just felt right. And most importantly, it gives us another way to raise funds while offering an unforgettable experience for our community.

Details: May 31 from 1 to 7:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas. Advance tickets are $35 for general admission and $125 for VIP. General admission tickets will be $50 at the gate.

