Where to celebrate Diwali in North Texas

Known as the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated by thousands of people in North Texas, typically falling during October and November.

Here in North Texas, there are a variety of ways to honor the holiday in 2025, including high tea, festivals and bazaars.

Remember to check each event’s website or social media account for last-minute changes. You can find more things to do around North Texas using the Go See DFW calendar.

DIWALI HIGH TEA AT SANJH RESTAURANT & BAR

The upscale Indian restaurant is hosting a modern take on afternoon tea in honor of Diwali. Executive chef Sarabjit Singh Assi has reimagined India’s ritual of tea breaks, adding a refined twist to it. The high tea will feature masala chai and ginger cardamom brews along with savory bites, such as curried chicken finger sandwiches and tamarind chutney toasts.

DETAILS: Through Nov. 21 at the Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, 5250 N O’Connor Blvd., Suite 146, Irving. Reservations are recommended, and the price is $50 per person.

GRAND DIWALI MELA - DALLAS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

This celebration of light triumphing over darkness will have carnival rides, a grand light show, a Diwali bazaar, kids’ music and dance performances, an art contest, cultural vendors and stilt walkers. Free sparklers will be given to the first 2000 attendees and free Mathai sweets to the first 500 families.

DETAILS: Oct. 18 from noon to 10 p.m. at Myers Park, 7117 C.R. 166, McKinney. Tickets are $10.

KIDS DIWALI CELEBRATION

Kids can join in on the Diwali fun and participate in arts and crafts, games and story time, all taking place in the jungle. There will also be food and carnival activities.

DETAILS: Oct. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Irving, 4601 State Highway 161, Irving. Free but must RSVP.

SOUTHLAKE DIWALI FESTIVAL

A celebration consisting of culture, food and entertainment. There will be classical dance, folk music and community showcases, plus a fashion show featuring traditional and contemporary festive wear. Attendees can also shop at the vendors and watch the fireworks display and laser show.

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from noon to 10 p.m. at the Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave., Southlake. Free.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS AT KALEIDOSCOPE PARK

An evening filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, lively music and vibrant traditions in honor of the spirit of Diwali.

DETAILS: Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Park, 6635 Warren Parkway, Frisco. Free.

GRANDSCAPE DIWALI FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

A night full of performances from over 300 performers showcasing more than 15 authentic Indian dances and other performing arts styles. There will also be a theatrical production on the Ramayan – Origin of Diwali, the most celebrated festival in India. The final performance will be by a renowned South Asian dance artist, Adrija Datta.

DETAILS: Nov. 9 from noon to 9 p.m. at The Stage at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free.

