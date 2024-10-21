Check out these 2024 Diwali celebrations across North Texas

This year, the main day of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, will be celebrated Nov. 1, 2024.

The five-day holiday typically takes place in October or November. Lamps are often lit — that’s where the “festival of lights” name comes in — that symbolize light overcoming darkness. To learn more about Diwali, sometimes called Deepavali, click here .

Interested in celebrating this year? Here are a few events across North Texas.

DIWALI FAMILY FUN NIGHT

This observance taking place at a Coppell library is geared toward families with young children. Crafts and storytime about the holiday are on the agenda.

Details : Oct. 29, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cozby Library and Community Commons, 177 N. Heartz Road, Coppell. Free.

DIWALI FEST

Billed as a celebration of Indian culture and tradition, Southlake’s annual DiwaliFest is a day filled with food stalls representing different parts of India, a fashion show, photo booths and a fireworks show at the end of the night.

Details : Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Southlake Town Square, 1400 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake. Free

DIWALI EVENTS AT THE DALLAS PUBLIC LIBRARY

A handful of Dallas Public Library branches will host Diwali events. On Nov. 1, the Park Forest Branch Library plans a celebration including snacks, music, games, crafts and a performance, while the Audelia Road branch’s “Crafternoon” involves candle making. On Nov. 2, the Vickery Park branch will have its 4th annual Diwali Celebration filled with henna, crafts, dance, musical performances and more.

Details : Nov. 1-2; times vary. No registration required. Free

DEEPAVALI AT KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE

The Frisco temple is hosting a handful of events for the days leading up to Diwali as well as Diwali itself. The schedule includes dedicated worship services for devotees.

Details : Oct. 29-Nov. 1. 12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco. Admission to daily pujas starts at $21.

DIWALI IN THE PARK

Celebrate the Indian holiday of lights on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn at Klyde Warren Park. Enjoy cultural performances, colorful decor and traditional experiences that capture the spirit of Diwali.

Details : Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. Free

SOUTH ASIAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Hosted at the Sound within Cypress Waters, this family-friendly food festival will feature Indian cuisine from a variety of regions and live entertainment to celebrate the festival of lights. A shopping bazaar is also part of the event.

Details : Nov. 3, noon to 8 p.m. The Sound, 3111 Olympus Blvd., Coppell. Free. Registration recommended.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

